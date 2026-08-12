Lionel Messi has paid an emotional tribute to his late father, Jorge Messi, who passed away at 68. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Messi recalled his father's unwavering support, their shared World Cup dreams, and the pain of his loss.

Lionel Messi has paid an emotional tribute to his late father, Jorge Messi, reflecting on their close bond and the pivotal role he played throughout the Argentine football star's life and career. In a heartfelt message, Messi recalled his father's unwavering support, their shared World Cup dreams and the pain of losing him, admitting that he is struggling to imagine life without him. Jorge Messi, 68, died at a clinic in Rosario on Saturday after a prolonged illness, leaving the Argentine football icon facing a deeply personal loss.

A Heartfelt Tribute on Instagram

In a post on Instagram, Messi uploaded a picture with his late father and wrote a heartfelt message for him. Messi expressed deep grief over his father's death, saying he still struggled to accept the loss and felt Jorge had left too soon. He recalled how his father urged him to play in the 2026 World Cup despite his worsening health, while Messi remained hopeful that Jorge would recover enough to attend the tournament's final. "Dad, I still can't believe you're gone. It hasn't sunk in--or rather, I don't want it to sink in. It's so hard to imagine that I won't see you again, that we won't talk anymore. I know you were suffering and that this is for the best, but you left too soon. We still had so much left to enjoy together. You kept asking me to play in that last World Cup, but just days before it started, your condition took a turn for the worse. It was the first time you wouldn't be at a tournament, but Mom kept telling me you'd improve and be well enough to travel. I kept telling you we'd make it to the final so you could come," Messi wrote in the post.

Argentina, who were the defending champions at the 2026 World Cup, reached the final but failed to win the World Cup as they went down to Spain 1-0. Messi was a central figure in Argentina's excellent run in the World Cup as he scored eight goals and four assists for the La Albiceleste.

Messi said his father's absence became painfully clear after each World Cup match, when he waited in vain for his messages. He kept hoping Argentina would reach the final so his father could attend, and wanted to win the trophy for him, but admitted he was unable to overcome his physical limitations. "After every match, I'd wait for your message and miss hearing from you. That's when I realised how serious the situation really was. Even so, I kept thinking about going as far as possible--to buy time so you could see a game. We made it to the final, but you couldn't be there. I wanted to win it so I could bring it to you and show you a new trophy. I couldn't do it; my legs just gave out. This time I tried to push past my physical limits, but I couldn't. I never felt right," he said.

Messi said his father never got to learn the full story of the World Cup, including what happened after the final. He regretted that they could not discuss the tournament, but recalled how they spoke every day and stayed closely connected whenever his commitments allowed. "When I got back, you thought we'd lost the final on penalties. We never got to talk about what happened. You didn't get to enjoy any of it. We didn't become champions, but you have no idea how much we enjoyed every match. Once again, you were right: I had to be there and play. I'm telling you this because it was the one thing we didn't get to talk about--you already know everything else. We spoke every day and saw each other whenever my commitments allowed," he said.

Uncertain Future and A Father's Support

Messi also said he is unsure how to move forward and even questioned how much longer he will continue playing football. He reflected on his father's constant support throughout his career and said Jorge's greatest joy was seeing his family happy, especially watching Messi play. "I don't know what I'm going to do without you; I don't know how to go on. All I ever did was play soccer, and now I have serious doubts about whether I'll keep doing it for much longer. You were by my side from the very beginning, and we were so close to the end. Why couldn't you hold on just a little longer so we could finish this journey together? I know your happiness came from seeing your family--your wife and children--doing well, and above all--without anyone else knowing--watching me play," he said.

'A Dad, a Friend, and an Agent'

Messi recalled how his father supported his football journey from childhood, taking him to training sessions and never missing a match. He described Jorge as not only his father but also his friend and agent, praising his guidance, support and wisdom throughout his career. "It was always like that, ever since I was little. You'd take me to every practice right after getting home from work. Mom would take me to many of them because you were working. Of course, you never missed a single match. You suffered so much watching me, yet you enjoyed it too--even if you rarely heaped praise on me. You were a dad, a friend, and an agent. You were always exactly who you needed to be in any given moment, and you never put a foot wrong. Beyond the occasional argument or disagreement, you were always right. In the end, things always turned out just the way you said they would," he said.

Jorge Messi's Pivotal Role

Notably, Jorge Messi was not just Lionel Messi's father but also played an important role in shaping his football career. After Lionel Messi's football career took off, Jorge became his son's agent and strategic adviser after working for years as a supervisor at a steel factory. Jorge was also closely involved in Lionel's early career at Newell's Old Boys. When Messi was 13, he helped facilitate his move to Spain to join Barcelona's youth academy. The Catalan club also covered the cost of his treatment for a growth hormone deficiency, a condition that affected his physical development. Messi underwent daily injections as part of the treatment, which helped him reach a final height of 1.70 metres.

'I'm Going to Miss You Terribly'

Messi said he will deeply miss his father but will keep his memory alive by raising his own children with the same values and upbringing he received from his parents. He ended his tribute by thanking Jorge for everything and asking him to continue watching over the family. "I'm going to miss you terribly, but you'll always be with me--especially in how I raise my own children, because I'm teaching and bringing them up just the way you and Mom did with me. Rest in peace, and watch over us from up there just as you did down here. Thank you for everything. I love you, Dad," Messi concluded.

Gratitude to Fans

In his Instagram story, Lionel Messi thanked fans and well-wishers for their support, messages and gestures following his father's passing. He also expressed gratitude for respecting his family's grief and privacy during the difficult time. "I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for all the affection, respect, and immense consideration shown to me and my family during this painful time following my father's passing. Thank you for being there for us, for every message and gesture, and--above all--for respecting our grief and our privacy," he wrote in his Instagram story. (ANI)