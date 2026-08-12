Dibrugarh Warriors beat Nagaon Rangers by eight wickets in the Assam Premier League 2026. Diwiz Pathak scored an unbeaten 64, while Sidhartha Sankar Baruah's 3/15 restricted Rangers to 110. It was the Warriors' fifth win in the tournament.

Dibrugarh Warriors successfully chased down 111 to convincingly beat Nagaon Rangers by eight wickets to register their fifth win in match number 23 of the Assam Premier League 2026 at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati, on Wednesday. Diwiz Pathak's unbeaten fifty guided the chase from the get-go as he found good support from Rituraj Biswas to ensure that Warriors cruised home, according to a release.

Rangers Innings Falters

Earlier, Sidhartha Sankar Baruah was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, helping restrict Nagaon Rangers to an under-par total despite a battling knock from Jitu Ali. Opting to field, Warriors had the ideal start as Ranjan Bikash Das dismissed Sumit Kashyap on the third ball of the match, without a run on the board. Jitu Ali then led the way for Rangers with a hard-fought 42 off 35 balls, striking six fours. Meanwhile, skipper Anurag Talukdar also chipped in with 26 off 30. However, the innings fell away sharply in the closing stages, with only three batters scoring in double digits. It was a procession of wickets towards the backend of the innings as Rangers lost their last five wickets for just 19 runs. Sidhartha Sankar Baruah finished with impressive figures of 3/15, while Ranjan Bikash Das, Doikho Das, Jitumoni Kalita and Roshan Alam picked up a wicket apiece to bundle out Rangers for 110 in their 20 overs.

Pathak Guides Warriors' Chase

Warriors had a shaky start as they lost Jay Borah inside the first over with Sunil Lachit trapping him LBW. However, Diwiz Pathak and Rituraj Biswas ensured that the chase was never in serious doubt from thereon, as they kept the scoreboard ticking with clever strike rotation and regular boundaries. The pair put on an 84-run stand for the second wicket to steady the innings, with Biswas striking 33 off 34 balls before being run out in the fourteenth over. The writing was already on the wall by then, though. Pathak continued in fine touch, remaining unbeaten on 64 off 58 balls with nine fours as Warriors chased down 111 in 17.3 overs to complete a comfortable eight-wicket win.

Brief Scores

Dibrugarh Warriors beat Nagaon Rangers by 8 wickets. Nagaon Rangers: 110/10 in 20 overs (Jitu Ali 42, Anurag Talukdar 26; Sidhartha Sankar Baruah 3/15, Roshan Alam 1/16). Dibrugarh Warriors: 114/2 in 17.3 overs (Diwiz Pathak 64*, Rituraj Biswas 33; Sunil Lachit 1/17).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)