MLS 2023: Lionel Messi's every goal, assist and key moment so far this season at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's presence at Inter Miami has had a profound impact, with the Argentine currently boasting 11 goals and five assists in 11 games this season. This move marked Messi's first venture into club football outside of Europe after leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his contract, generating immense excitement throughout the league.

Messi has not only generated buzz but has also delivered remarkable moments on the field since making his debut in July. Here is a summary of every goal, assist, and key moment from the season so far:

On September 16th, Inter Miami faced Atlanta United in the MLS, but Messi did not participate, resulting in their first loss of the season with a score of 5-2.

On September 3rd, in an MLS match against LAFC, Messi contributed with two assists in a 3-1 victory. He set up Facundo Farias in the 14th minute and assisted Leonardo Campana in the 83rd minute.

On August 30th, in an MLS encounter with Nashville SC, Messi didn't register any goals or assists, and the match ended in a goalless draw.

On August 26th, Messi made his MLS debut against the New York Red Bulls, scoring a late goal in the 89th minute to secure a 2-0 victory and break their 11-game losing streak in the league.

On August 23rd, during the U.S. Open Cup semi-finals against FC Cincinnati, Messi provided two assists, helping Inter Miami reach the final. His free-kick set up Lionel Campana for a header in the 68th minute, and he connected with Josef Martinez in extra time for another header, giving Miami the lead. They won 5-4 on penalties, with Messi scoring the first spot-kick.

On August 15th, in the Leagues Cup semi-final against Philadelphia Union, Messi scored a goal in Miami's 4-1 victory, securing their spot in the final with his second goal of the match.

On August 11th, during the Leagues Cup quarter-final against Charlotte FC, Messi added a goal in the 86th minute to a 3-0 lead, sealing a 4-0 win for Inter Miami.

On August 6th, in the Leagues Cup round of 16 against FC Dallas, Messi showcased his skills with two goals. His early goal set the tone, and he later equalized with another goal, leading to a penalty shootout victory for Inter Miami.

On August 2nd, in the Leagues Cup round of 32 against Orlando City, Messi contributed with two goals in a 3-1 win. He scored the first goal just seven minutes into the game and added a second on the 72nd minute after an assist from Josef Martínez.

On July 25th, Messi, newly appointed as captain, made his first start for Inter Miami against Atlanta United. He scored two goals and provided an assist in their 4-0 win, including the opening goal just eight minutes into the match.

Finally, in his Inter Miami debut on July 25th, Messi scored a memorable free-kick goal in the 93rd minute after being fouled by Jesus Duenas.

Messi's arrival at Inter Miami has undeniably brought excitement and a wealth of impactful moments to the team's season.

