    LaLiga 2023/24: Carlo Ancelotti frustrated by Real Madrid's defensive woes

    Real Madrid's manager, Carlo Ancelotti, expressed his frustration despite their 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad, as the team's defensive struggles in the early stages of the 2023/24 La Liga season continued to trouble them.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

    Carlo Ancelotti, the manager of Real Madrid, couldn't hide his frustration despite their 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad. While Los Blancos maintained their perfect La Liga record with five wins out of five in the 2023/24 season, the night proved to be a challenging one for the Madrid-based team. The match saw Fede Valverde's spectacular goal, which helped them level the score against their Basque opponents, followed by another late Joselu goal securing the victory. However, the early and recurring issue of conceding goals in the opening stages of games continued to haunt Ancelotti's squad this season. Real Madrid found themselves trailing in three of those matches, with all three goals they conceded coming within the first ten minutes. Ancelotti also became the second coach with most wins in Real Madrid history.

    Despite the win, Ancelotti expressed his irritation at the emerging defensive pattern in his table-topping team, saying, "The good thing is that we've been able to come back, but we have to avoid these situations and make more of an effort as we did today," according to reports from Marca. He added, "We've won thanks to the energy and commitment of the team."

    Looking ahead, Real Madrid faces the start of their Champions League campaign in the coming midweek, with Union Berlin set to visit the Spanish capital. Ancelotti and his team will be hoping to address their early-game defensive vulnerabilities and maintain their positive momentum as they enter the highly competitive European tournament.

