    EPL 2023/24: Trossard, Arteta delighted after Arsenal beat Everton to break Goodison Park curse - WATCH

    Arsenal clinched their first Premier League win at Everton's Goodison Park in six years, thanks to Leandro Trossard's second-half goal. 

    Football EPL 2023/24: Trossard, Arteta delighted after Arsenal beat Everton to break Goodison Park curse - WATCH osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

    Arsenal secured their first Premier League victory at Everton in six years, thanks to Leandro Trossard's second-half goal that proved sufficient to claim the victory at Goodison Park. The undefeated Arsenal now stands alongside Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, all with 13 points from five matches, trailing leaders Manchester City by two points.

    In their pursuit of a win at Goodison Park for the first time since 2017, Mikel Arteta's team had to put in a determined effort. Belgian forward Trossard settled a somewhat scrappy match with his goal in the middle of the second half.
    Although Arsenal did not display their typical fluidity, they managed to secure their fourth victory in five matches this season by matching Everton's physical style of play.

    Mikel Arteta's post match interview: 

    Trossard's goal propelled the undefeated North London club into fourth place, just two points behind league leaders Manchester City. They are eager to make amends for last season's late stumble in the title race.

    "It was a long time without a win here. We played a great game and didn't give anything away. We dominated and the score should probably have been bigger," Arteta said.

    "Everton haven't created a single chance. It's about intelligence but also about the fight.

    "Against Manchester United I saw my face after and it was a bit of relief. This was enjoyment. We were patient and Leandro produced an incredible finish to win the game."

    Leandro Trossard's post match interview: 

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
