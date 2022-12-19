Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Messi vs Ronaldo: Is G.O.A.T. debate over? Peter Drury answers poetically after Argentina's World Cup 2022 win

    Lionel Messi bagged his maiden World Cup glory after Argentina beat France on penalties at the Qatar 2022 finals on Sunday, sparking massive discussions if the G.O.A.T. debate with Cristiano Ronaldo has finally come to an end. Peter Drury's poetic commentary perhaps gave the ultimate response.

    football Messi vs Ronaldo: Is G.O.A.T. debate over? Peter Drury answers poetically after Argentina's World Cup 2022 win snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 8:10 PM IST

    After years of labour, sweat, anguish and tears, the time finally arrived for legendary forward Lionel Messi to taste World Cup glory for the first time in his storied career. The 35-year-old legendary forward 'completed football' by winning his maiden FIFA World Cup 2022 title as Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties after scores were tied at 3-3 in extra time at Doha's Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

    Also read: 'Messi will be sainted': Peter Drury's commentary wins hearts as Argentina crowned World Cup 2022 champions

    The grand climax was set up for an explosive confrontation. What started with Messi's penalty and Angel di Maria's stunner ended with another goal from the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and a sensational hat-trick from Frenchman Kylian Mbappe. In the end, Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchoumeni both missed France in the penalty shootout. With goals from Messi, Paulo Dybala, Leandro Paredes, and Montiel, Argentina won their third World Cup.

    football Messi vs Ronaldo: Is G.O.A.T. debate over? Peter Drury answers poetically after Argentina's World Cup 2022 win snt

    Following Argentina's triumph, several fans and footballers took to social media to share their opinion on the Messi vs Ronaldo debate. Most supporters claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star had ended the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) debate with Argentina's first-ever World Cup win in 36 years.

    Also read: Mbappe breaks his silence with a 3-word message after France's loss to Argentina at World Cup 2022 final

    However, one fan shared a video of veteran commentator Peter Drury's poetic lines the moment Messi kissed the World Cup trophy. 

    "He was beautiful. He was the point of difference. He has always been the point of difference. Unparalleled, and maybe today, there will, of course, be those who argue. Always be those who debate and the debate can rage on if you like. But as he falls in love with the object in the world that his heart most desired, it is hard to escape the supposition that he has rendered himself today - the Greatest of All Time," said Drury in a clip that has now gone viral on social media.

    Take a listen:

    The 35-year-old's impressive list of accomplishments now includes 10 La Liga championships, seven Copa del Reys, seven Spanish Super Cups, four Champions League titles, three UEFA Super Cups, three FIFA Club World Cups, one Ligue 1 championship, the Copa America trophy, and seven Ballon d'Or awards.

    Speaking of Ronaldo, the Portugal captain had a disappointing World Cup run in Qatar. The 37-year-old's struggles increased as he later started off the bench in two of Portugal's crucial games, the Round of 16 match against Switzerland and the match against Morocco. The former Manchester United icon started the tournament on a high after being the first man to ever score in five separate World Cup editions. Portugal ultimately lost against Morocco 0-1 and was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

    Also read: Argentina win Qatar 2022: How the Messi vs Mbappe battle treated fans to G.O.A.T World Cup final

    Messi fans, too, took to Twitter to announce the end of the debate. Here's a look at how some supporters reacted:

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2022, 8:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Revealed: What did French President Macron tell Kylian Mbappe after Qatar World Cup 2022 heartbreak snt

    Revealed: What did French President Macron tell Mbappe after Qatar World Cup 2022 heartbreak

    football argentina win world cup 2022 Did Emir of Qatar photo-bomb Messi's greatest moment by draping black robe war of words snt

    Did Emir of Qatar photo-bomb Messi's greatest moment by draping black robe? War of words rages on

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Football Comes of Age in India with record viewership on JioCinema for Grand Finale-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Football Comes of Age in India with record viewership on JioCinema for Grand Finale

    football Three charged by Victoria Police for Melbourne derby pitch invasion-ayh

    Three charged by Victoria Police for Melbourne derby pitch invasion

    Sadhguru cheers fitting finale between Argentina and France at World Cup 2022; lauds football's victory snt

    Sadhguru cheers fitting finale between Argentina and France at World Cup 2022; lauds football's victory

    Recent Stories

    Google for India 2022 powerful AI multisearch bilingual search results more 6 tech announcements that Sundar Pichai made gcw

    Google for India 2022: Check out top 6 tech announcements that Sundar Pichai made

    Anurag Thakur criticises Pakistan for 'funding terrorism' as India unites world against it AJR

    Anurag Thakur criticises Pakistan for 'funding terrorism' as India unites world against it

    football Revealed: What did French President Macron tell Kylian Mbappe after Qatar World Cup 2022 heartbreak snt

    Revealed: What did French President Macron tell Mbappe after Qatar World Cup 2022 heartbreak

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi assures support to India G20 presidency gcw

    'Great meeting': Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi, assures support to India's G20 presidency

    AFSPA rolled back from many areas, peace agreements signed: Union minister Anurag Thakur AJR

    'AFSPA rolled back from many areas, peace agreements signed': Union minister Anurag Thakur

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon