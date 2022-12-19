Messi vs Ronaldo: Is G.O.A.T. debate over? Peter Drury answers poetically after Argentina's World Cup 2022 win

Lionel Messi bagged his maiden World Cup glory after Argentina beat France on penalties at the Qatar 2022 finals on Sunday, sparking massive discussions if the G.O.A.T. debate with Cristiano Ronaldo has finally come to an end. Peter Drury's poetic commentary perhaps gave the ultimate response.

After years of labour, sweat, anguish and tears, the time finally arrived for legendary forward Lionel Messi to taste World Cup glory for the first time in his storied career. The 35-year-old legendary forward 'completed football' by winning his maiden FIFA World Cup 2022 title as Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties after scores were tied at 3-3 in extra time at Doha's Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

The grand climax was set up for an explosive confrontation. What started with Messi's penalty and Angel di Maria's stunner ended with another goal from the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and a sensational hat-trick from Frenchman Kylian Mbappe. In the end, Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchoumeni both missed France in the penalty shootout. With goals from Messi, Paulo Dybala, Leandro Paredes, and Montiel, Argentina won their third World Cup.

Following Argentina's triumph, several fans and footballers took to social media to share their opinion on the Messi vs Ronaldo debate. Most supporters claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star had ended the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) debate with Argentina's first-ever World Cup win in 36 years.

However, one fan shared a video of veteran commentator Peter Drury's poetic lines the moment Messi kissed the World Cup trophy.

"He was beautiful. He was the point of difference. He has always been the point of difference. Unparalleled, and maybe today, there will, of course, be those who argue. Always be those who debate and the debate can rage on if you like. But as he falls in love with the object in the world that his heart most desired, it is hard to escape the supposition that he has rendered himself today - the Greatest of All Time," said Drury in a clip that has now gone viral on social media.

The 35-year-old's impressive list of accomplishments now includes 10 La Liga championships, seven Copa del Reys, seven Spanish Super Cups, four Champions League titles, three UEFA Super Cups, three FIFA Club World Cups, one Ligue 1 championship, the Copa America trophy, and seven Ballon d'Or awards.

Speaking of Ronaldo, the Portugal captain had a disappointing World Cup run in Qatar. The 37-year-old's struggles increased as he later started off the bench in two of Portugal's crucial games, the Round of 16 match against Switzerland and the match against Morocco. The former Manchester United icon started the tournament on a high after being the first man to ever score in five separate World Cup editions. Portugal ultimately lost against Morocco 0-1 and was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

