Messi fans troll Ronaldo after failing to score again as Al-Nassr get knocked out of Saudi Super Cup

    Cristiano Ronaldo endured a frustrating night on Thursday as Al-Nassr crashed out of Saudi Super Cup after a 3-1 defeat to Al-Ittihad. Following this clash, Lionel Messi fans trolled the 37-year-old striker, who is yet to score for his new club.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 2:54 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo endured a frustrating night on Thursday after drawing a second blank as Al-Nassr crashed out of the Saudi Super Cup following a defeat against Al-Ittihad at King Fahd International Stadium. The Portuguese talisman, who also failed to score in his official Al-Nassr debut on the weekend, did not have a major impact as his new club lost 3-1 - thanks to goals from Romarinho, Hamdallah and Al-Shaqeeti.

    Ronaldo, however, came close to scoring his first goal for Al-Nassr right before half-time when he sprung into action, rising high into the air and deflecting a strong header at goal, only to be stopped by Grohe.

    In front of the King Fahd Stadium's eager spectators, it appeared that Ronaldo had scored his first goal, but the wait continues. When Al-Ittihad countered at the other end and increased their advantage through Hamdallah, the Portugal forward's suffering was compounded.

    Despite Talisca giving Al-Nassr a goal back, Ronaldo's team faced a shock defeat as Al-Ittihad sealed the victory with a third goal in stoppage time. Despite being lively early on as the former Manchester United star attempted to direct the audience with some of his signature moves, the 37-year-old cut a disgruntled figure after failing to score.

    Ronaldo, who frequently had to dive for the ball to gain possession of it, has only managed one shot on target in his two appearances for Al-Nassr as he finds it challenging to get going on Saudi Arabian soil.

    The five-time Ballon d'Or winner suffered his first defeat wearing an Al-Nassr jersey when he could not guide his team to the Saudi Super Cup final. Winners Al-Ittihad will instead take on Al-Feiha at King Fahd Stadium.

    Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia believes Ronaldo's miss in the first half was the turning point in the defeat to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup. "One of the things that changed the course of the match was Cristiano Ronaldo's missed opportunity in the first half," the French manager told reporters after the match.

    The former Real Madrid and Juventus icon will hope to score his first goal for Al-Nassr next Friday when they take on Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League.

    Meanwhile, fans of Lionel Messi, Ronaldo's arch-rival, grabbed this opportunity to troll the Portuguese talisman, who scored twice for Saudi All-Star XI in a friendly match against PSG last week. The former Barcelona legend's supporters chanted 'Messi, Messi, Messi…' as Ronaldo walked back to the team dressing room.

    "Ronaldo fans think he’s still got it, when he’s actually finished. Then when he stumbles, they go like ‘what do you expect from him at this age’. We all know CR7 is great, but right now it’s finished. Y’all should lower the expectations for the sake of banter and debates," said on Messi fan on Twitter.

    Another added, "Zero goals in two games? Brotha has one league goal this whole season but no one says a word about it cuz his name is not Messi."

    A third football enthusiast noted, "You guys will miss Aboubakar. Just wait."

    Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2023, 2:54 PM IST
