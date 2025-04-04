Sports
Kevin De Bruyne confirms he will leave Manchester City this summer.
In an emotional post, Kevin De Bruyne calls time on his 10-year journey.
KDB says the city will forever be part of his family’s story.
From being written off to becoming one of City’s finest ever players.
De Bruyne leaves behind 16 trophies, including a historic 2023 Treble.
413 games, 106 goals, 174 assists – a Premier League midfield icon.
4x City Player of the Season, 2x PL Player of the Season, Ballon d’Or #3.
Recent injury struggles limited De Bruyne’s minutes this season.
As of April 4, 2025, his net worth is estimated to be around $39 million.
De Bruyne earns an impressive salary, with his annual salary reaching close to £21 million ($26 million)
Saudi Pro League or MLS – big offers await the Belgian star. MLS debutants reportedly eye a marquee move.
Still chasing Champions League qualification in tight race. City eye FA Cup final with Forest in KDB’s farewell season.
