Kevin De Bruyne to leave Man City: Career stats, net worth & what next

Image credits: Kevin De Bruyne/Instagram

End of an Era

Kevin De Bruyne confirms he will leave Manchester City this summer.

Image credits: Kevin De Bruyne/Instagram

An Emotional Farewell

In an emotional post, Kevin De Bruyne calls time on his 10-year journey.

Image credits: Kevin De Bruyne/Instagram

“Manchester is Home”

KDB says the city will forever be part of his family’s story.

Image credits: Kevin De Bruyne/Instagram

Chelsea “Flop” to Premier League Great

From being written off to becoming one of City’s finest ever players.

Image credits: Kevin De Bruyne/Instagram

A Decade of Glory

De Bruyne leaves behind 16 trophies, including a historic 2023 Treble.

Image credits: Kevin De Bruyne/Instagram

Numbers Don’t Lie

413 games, 106 goals, 174 assists – a Premier League midfield icon.

Image credits: Kevin De Bruyne/Instagram

Decorated & Dominant

4x City Player of the Season, 2x PL Player of the Season, Ballon d’Or #3.

Image credits: Kevin De Bruyne/Instagram

Injuries Take a Toll

Recent injury struggles limited De Bruyne’s minutes this season.

Image credits: Kevin De Bruyne/Instagram

KDB's Net Worth

As of April 4, 2025, his net worth is estimated to be around $39 million. 

Image credits: Kevin De Bruyne/Instagram

KDB's Salary at City

De Bruyne earns an impressive salary, with his annual salary reaching close to £21 million ($26 million)

Image credits: Kevin De Bruyne/Instagram

What’s Next for KDB?

Saudi Pro League or MLS – big offers await the Belgian star. MLS debutants reportedly eye a marquee move.

Image credits: Kevin De Bruyne/Instagram

Final Fight with City

Still chasing Champions League qualification in tight race. City eye FA Cup final with Forest in KDB’s farewell season.

Image credits: Kevin De Bruyne/Instagram

