LSG vs MI, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Hardik's Mumbai Indians win toss and opt to bowl

7:13 PM IST

Hardik Pandya (MI): We are gonna bowl first. Looks like a fresh wicket. Not sure how it is going to play. Looks a decent track. Dew might come in later. Thought better to chase. I think we in a group have spoken that we don't want to talk about the wickets. We are here to play good cricket. That's the talk we have. Let's not talk about the surfaces. I think adaptation. Sticking to right plans and being smart. Lot of runs are being scored. Cricket is situation based. Rohit was hit on the knee. He is missing out. Jasprit should be back soon.

Rishabh Pant (LSG): I think we are pretty confident as a batting unit. A very strong unit. Few of our players haven't come off including me. We had talked to play in this fashion throughout the tournament. The general discussion is to go our there and express yourself. We haven't talked about target we want to achieve. Just play the ball and watch the ball and react. I think we are pretty confident. The way I have set up myself. Once we get a start, we will capitalize. Just one change for us. Akash Deep comes in for Siddharth.