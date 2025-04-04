LSG vs MI, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Hardik's Mumbai Indians win toss and opt to bowl

IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah returning soon; MI pacer to undergo final round of fitness tests
Jasprit Bumrah is nearing his return to Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025 as he will undergo a final fitness test to determine his availability, with MI hoping his comeback will boost their performance.
LSG vs MI, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: What captains said at the toss?
Hardik Pandya (MI): We are gonna bowl first. Looks like a fresh wicket. Not sure how it is going to play. Looks a decent track. Dew might come in later. Thought better to chase. I think we in a group have spoken that we don't want to talk about the wickets. We are here to play good cricket. That's the talk we have. Let's not talk about the surfaces. I think adaptation. Sticking to right plans and being smart. Lot of runs are being scored. Cricket is situation based. Rohit was hit on the knee. He is missing out. Jasprit should be back soon.
Rishabh Pant (LSG): I think we are pretty confident as a batting unit. A very strong unit. Few of our players haven't come off including me. We had talked to play in this fashion throughout the tournament. The general discussion is to go our there and express yourself. We haven't talked about target we want to achieve. Just play the ball and watch the ball and react. I think we are pretty confident. The way I have set up myself. Once we get a start, we will capitalize. Just one change for us. Akash Deep comes in for Siddharth.
LSG vs MI, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Playing XI
Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Vignesh Puthur
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (WK.C), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan
LSG vs MI, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Mumbai Indians win toss and opt to bowl first
TOSS! Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.
LSG vs MI, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Darren Ganga gives update on pitch condition at Ekana
Darren Ganga: We are moving from pitch number 4 which is red soil to pitch number 6, this is black soil. There will be a change on the square boundaries - 73 and 66 meters square, 78 meters down the ground. It is dark, it is black, it has got a covering a grass but you're seeing that bare patches all around. The seam movement was quite low in the previous game, spin was only 1.4 degrees and the average bounce was very good for batting, you could hit through the line, but with this black soil there will be lowering of bounce. Spinners might get a little more turn and it will be a little bit slower. The average first innings score is 181 and that's your benchmark for batting first.
LSG vs MI, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Head to Head
Mumbai Indians are quite unsuccessful when it comes to playing against Lucknow Super Kings. The two sides have met six times in the IPL since 2022, with LSG emerging victorious on five occasions and MI winning only one match. Given the head-to-head record, Lucknow Super Giants have upper hand over Mumbai Indians, making them favourites heading into the clash.
LSG vs MI, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians squads
Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (C & WK), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Vignesh Puthur, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith