Messi snubs Barcelona's 125th anniversary: Has Laporta's betrayal left a lasting rift?

Lionel Messi to miss FC Barcelona's 125th anniversary celebration due to unresolved tension with President Joan Laporta, stemming from broken promises and deceit during his 2021 departure.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 12:47 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 1:06 PM IST

Lionel Messi won't be attending FC Barcelona's 125th anniversary celebration, and it's no surprise why. The greatest player in FC Barcelona's history feels betrayed by Joan Laporta, the club's president, and hasn't forgiven him for his deceit and broken promises.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The tension between Messi and Laporta dates back to 2021 when Messi left Barcelona. Laporta had promised Messi a renewal "at any cost" during his election campaign, even embracing a mannequin wearing Messi's shirt. However, he later attributed Messi's departure to economic reasons, claiming the need to reduce the club's wage bill. Messi, on the other hand, stated that they had already agreed on a 50% pay cut.

Messi's departure from Barcelona was a heartbreaking moment for the club and its fans. In a press conference, Messi was seen crying, and Laporta's broken promises were widely criticized. Since then, Laporta has tried to mend fences with Messi, but to no avail.

In fact, when Messi contemplated returning to Barcelona in 2023, he decided against it, citing the bitter experience he had in 2021. "I didn't want to be in the same situation again, waiting to see what would happen and leaving my future in someone else's hands," Messi explained.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Despite the tension between them, Messi still holds Barcelona dear to his heart. In a TV3 documentary, he praised the club's key pillars and expressed his desire to return to Barcelona and be part of the club's structure in the future. "Barça is the club of my heart," Messi said. "I want to return to Barcelona, and I would love to be part of the club's structure in the future."

Image Credit: Getty Images

"It is a great pride to see how well represented the first team is right now. This Barça is spectacular, and it's not surprising. This has been the case throughout history; since I arrived at Barça at the age of 13. It’s amazing that the boys have this opportunity," he added.

Messi's absence from Barcelona's 125th anniversary celebration is a clear indication that the wounds of the past have not yet healed. Despite Laporta's efforts to make amends, Messi remains unforgiving, and the rift between them continues to widen.

