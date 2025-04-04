user
British comedian Russell Brand charged with rape and sexual assault

Russell Brand has been charged rape and sex assault cases. The charges stem from separate incidents alleged to have occurred between 1999 and 2005, during the early years of Brand’s rise to fame.

BREAKING: Russell Brand charged with rape and sexual assault over incidents from 1999 to 2005
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Updated: Apr 4, 2025, 7:08 PM IST

British comedian and actor Russell Brand has been formally charged with multiple serious sexual offences spanning several years, the Metropolitan Police confirmed on Friday. The charges include one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault, all relating to four different women and alleged to have occurred between 1999 and 2005.

According to police, the specific allegations include:

  • In 1999, a woman was allegedly raped in the Bournemouth area.
  • In 2001, a woman was indecently assaulted in the Westminster area of London.
  • In 2004, another woman was allegedly subjected to oral rape and sexual assault, also in Westminster.
  • Between 2004 and 2005, a fourth woman was sexually assaulted, again in Westminster.

The 49-year-old is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on May 2. However, he is currently believed to be residing in the United States. In situations where a suspect is overseas, UK authorities typically seek voluntary cooperation from the accused to return. If that fails, they may consider pursuing extradition.

The charges come following a major police investigation that began in September 2023, triggered by a joint exposé by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches, which brought to light multiple serious allegations against Brand. He has since been interviewed several times by detectives.

Met Police appeals for information

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, who is leading the investigation, said:

“The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers. The Met’s investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or who has any information, to come forward.”

The Metropolitan Police has urged individuals to contact a dedicated team of investigators via email at CIT@met.police.uk. Support for survivors is also available through the independent charity Rape Crisis via its 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line.

Brand denies all allegations

Russell Brand has consistently denied the allegations, describing them as "very, very hurtful" and claiming that all his past relationships were consensual. He has also suggested the accusations are part of a broader attack on his reputation.

A career marked by controversy and fame

Brand rose to prominence in the early 2000s as a flamboyant and provocative entertainer, known for his stand-up comedy, hosting gigs, and appearances in films such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek. He became a household name in the UK through TV shows like Big Brother’s Big Mouth, before transitioning into political commentary and activism in the 2010s.

In recent years, Brand reinvented himself as a wellness and anti-establishment commentator, amassing a substantial online following via YouTube and podcast platforms.

