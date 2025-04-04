Kevin De Bruyne confirms he will leave Man City this summer in emotional post, fans left heartbroken

Read Full Article

Kevin De Bruyne has officially confirmed that he will part ways with Manchester City at the end of the 2024/25 season, bringing the curtain down on a decade-long spell that redefined the club's modern era.

The 33-year-old Belgian playmaker took to social media to announce his decision, penning an emotional farewell message thanking the city of Manchester, the club, the staff, and his teammates for an “unforgettable journey.”

Kevin de Bruyne's heartfelt farewell post

"Dear Manchester, Seeing this you probably realise where this is heading. So I'll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player," the Belgian wrote.

"Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here and you deserve to hear it from me first," he added.

"Football led me to all of you-and to this city. Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This city. This club. These people... gave me EVERYTHING. I had no choice but to give EVERYTHING back! And guess what - we wont EVERYTHING!"

"Whether we like it or not, it's time to say goodbye. Suri, Rome, Mason, Michele, and I are beyond grateful for what this place has meant to our family. 'Manchester' will forever be on our kids' passports - and more importantly, in each of our hearts," De Bruyne added.

"This will always be our HOME. We cannot thank the city, club, staff, teammates, friends, and family enough for this 10-year ride. Every story comes to an end. But this has definitely been the best chapter. Let's enjoy these last moments together! Much love, KDB," he concluded.

Kevin de Bruyne's career at Manchester City

De Bruyne, widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders of his generation, joined City from Wolfsburg in 2015 and went on to become the heartbeat of Pep Guardiola’s side. He played a pivotal role in what has been the most successful period in the club's history.

During his 10 years at the Etihad, De Bruyne helped the club clinch six Premier League titles, a long-awaited UEFA Champions League crown, and an iconic treble in the 2022/23 season. His vision, creativity, and relentless consistency earned him praise from fans, pundits, and players alike, cementing his legacy as a Premier League great.

He will leave Manchester City having made over 400 appearances, scored more than 100 goals, and delivered countless assists that defined matches and seasons.

With his contract set to expire in the summer, De Bruyne's next destination remains unknown, but his departure will undoubtedly leave a massive void at City — both on and off the pitch.

KDB confirms departure: Heartbreak for Manchester City fans

