Which IPL team has the most fans? RCB, CSK, MI, KKR and others ranked by popularity

Read Full Article

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a T20 cricket tournament that started in 2008. Since then, it has grown a lot and is now the biggest cricket league in the world. In fact, the IPL is one of the richest cricket leagues after NFL and Premier League. Every year, fans from all over the world look forward to it and support their favorite teams.

Every year, top cricket players from around the world play in this league, making it very popular. Each team has star players who draw in the fans. Because of this, some IPL teams have built a huge fan base—sometimes even bigger than some international teams. In this article, we will look at the most followed IPL teams.

IPL teams with most fan following

Rankings Teams Instagram Facebook Twitter Total 1 Chennai Super Kings 17.8M 14M 10.8M 42.6M 2 Mumbai Indians 16.3M 14M 8.3M 38.6M 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 18M 10M 7.3M 35.3M 4 Kolkata Knight Riders 7M 18M 5.3M 30.3M 5 Delhi Capitals 4.3M 9.2M 2.6M 16.1M 6 Punjab Kings 3.7M 9.2M 3M 15.9M 7 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5.1M 6.8M 3.3M 15.2M 8 Rajasthan Royals 4.7M 5.5M 2.9M 13.1M 9 Gujarat Titans 4.5M 1.8M 617K 6.9M 10 Lucknow Super Giants 3.5M 1.2M 814.2K 5.6M

1. Chennai Super Kings (42.6 million)

Chennai Super Kings is one of the most successful teams in the history of IPL, having won a joint-record of five titles. They have been part of the IPL since the inaugural edition of the tournament. The team was led by MS Dhoni from 2008 till 2023 and from 2024 onwards, Ruturaj Gaikwad took over the reins of the team. Chennai Super Kings popularity is not just restricted to their on-field success but also has a massive fanbase on social media, with 42.6 million followers across all platforms.

2. Mumbai Indians (38.6 million)

Mumbai Indians hold the joint-record for the most IPL titles, alongside Chennai Super Kings, in the history of IPL. Mumbai Indians won all their five IPL titles under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. Just like CSK, MI is one of the most popular teams, not only for their on-field success but also for star-studded line-up, including Sanath Jayasuriya, Sachin Tendulkar, Kieron Pollard. Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and to name a few. Mumbai Indians have a massive fan following on social media, with 38.6 million followers across all formats.

3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (35.3 million)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a massive fan base not just in India but across the globe. Despite having not won the elusive IPL title since the inaugural edition of the tournament, the RCB’s fanbase has kept increasing, thanks to global presence of superstars like Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, Dale Steyn, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Kevin Pietersen and to name a few. Recently, RCB overtook CSK to become the most followed team on Instagram. Overall, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a fan following of 35.3 million across all social media platforms.

Also read: IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik Pandya delivers strong pep talk to Ashwani Kumar ahead of clash vs LSG (WATCH)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders (30.3 million)

The popularity of Kolkata Knight Riders has a direct link to their association with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is co-owner of the franchise. His global fanbase, coupled with team’s IPL title-winning run in 2012, 2014, and 2023 and the presence of iconic players Gautam Gambhir, Brendon McCullum, Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer, and to name a few, have earned massive fan following over the years. On social media, KKR has 30.3 million followers across all platforms.

5. Delhi Capitals (16.1 million)

Delhi Capitals are one of the eight IPL teams that have been part of the inaugural edition of the tournament. The likes of Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen, David Warner, Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan, Trent Boult, and Rishabh Pant have all played for the franchise. Despite not having won the IPL title yet, Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) has a huge fan following not just in India but across the world. On social media, DC has 16.1 million fans across all platforms.

6. Punjab Kings (15.9 million)

Punjab Kings have been part of the IPL since the first season of the tournament in 2008. The franchise was formerly known as Kings XI Punjab before rechristening it to the current name in 2021. Despite not having clinched the IPL title yet even after reaching the final in 2014, Punjab Kings enjoy a decent fan following, thanks to the presence of explosive players over the years like Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Yuvraj Singh, KL Rahul, and captain Shikhar Dhawan. The franchise currently has 15.9 followers on social media.

7. Sunrisers Hyderabad (15.2 million)

Sunrisers Hyderabad, also known as the Orange Army, is owned by the Sun Group. They joined the IPL in 2013 and reached the playoffs in their debut season. In 2016, under David Warner’s captaincy, they won their first IPL title. Over the years, SRH has had some big international stars like Warner, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Heinrich Klaasen, and Pat Cummins, which helped grow their fan base in India and around the world. In IPL 2024, their batting performance was outstanding. Today, they are one of the most popular IPL teams with more than 15.2 million followers on social media.

Also read: IPL 2025: Ex-NZ skipper Kane Williamson steps onto Mumbai maidan, trains young cricketers (WATCH)

8. Rajasthan Royals (13.1 million)

Rajasthan Royals have been part of the Indian Premier League since the very first season in 2008. They surprised everyone by winning the title under Shane Warne’s captaincy. However, they haven’t won the trophy again since then. Rajasthan Royals reached the IPL 2022 final, but lost to debutant Gujarat Titans. Despite not having the IPL titles since 2008, Royals’ performances over the years have helped them grow in popularity. The team now has over 13.1 million followers across different social media platforms.

9. Gujarat Titans (6.9 million)

Gujarat Titans are a cricket team based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. They joined the IPL in 2022 and became famous quickly. In their first season, they won the title under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya, which brought them a lot of attention. In 2023, they reached the final again, showing that they were a strong team. Their success in just two seasons helped them gain many fans. The team became very popular after their debut season. Today, GT has a huge fan base on social media, with over 6.9 million followers across different platforms, making them one of the top teams.

10. Lucknow Super Giants (5.6 million)

Lucknow Super Giants also joined the IPL in 2022. They are based in Lucknow, a city in northern India. KL Rahul, one of the most popular Indian cricketers, was named their captain. The team also has several big names like Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, and Quinton de Kock. In their first two seasons, they reached the playoffs, showing good performance for a new team. Even though they haven’t won the title yet, they have built a strong fan base. Despite being one of the newest franchises in the IPL, they are already among the most followed and talked-about teams in the league, with 5.6 million fans on social media.

Latest Videos