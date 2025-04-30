Real Madrid's defensive crisis: 5 transfer targets to bolster backline

Real Madrid is facing the possibility of ending the season without a trophy. To address defense crisis, here are five great options in the transfer market.
23-year-old Piero Hincapie helped Leverkusen reach unprecedented heights last year and is a top-quality progressive passer and carrier. He has a release clause worth €60 million.
Castello Lukeba has caught everyone's attention with his phenomenal growth. The 21-year-old French center-back has a release clause worth €90 million in his contract.
Jonathan Tah has revealed that he will not extend his contract with Bayer Leverkusen, making him a prime target for Madrid. The 29-year-old German is a well-rounded defender.
Madrid have identified William Saliba as one of their top targets to strengthen their backline. However, prising him away from Arsenal will be challenging.
Dean Huijsen, the 19-year-old Spanish center-back, has been phenomenal for Bournemouth this season. Available for €50 million this summer, he would be a perfect fit for Madrid.
