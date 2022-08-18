Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man United's offer could make Casemiro 4th-highest-paid player in England; will Real Madrid let go of legend?

    Real Madrid’s Casemiro has been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent days and the legendary midfielder is said to be thinking about the move. However, will the Champions of Europe let go of the Brazilian? Read on:

    Manchester, First Published Aug 18, 2022, 3:10 PM IST

    Legendary Brazilian Casemiro has recently been linked to a move from Real Madrid to Manchester United, and reports suggest that the midfielder is mulling over the offer presented by the Red Devils.

    According to Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United is prepared to make significant financial investments in their pursuit of Casemiro and is willing to make a lot of effort to secure the very skilled Brazilian pivot.

    Although Casemiro's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu is slated to expire in the summer of 2025, the player has already achieved all possible success in the Spanish capital. He might be intrigued by a fresh challenge, especially one that would pay well.

    According to Marca, Casemiro informed the Champions League winners of the situation around the offer to move to Old Trafford. The club legend felt he had to be open and honest about his condition because of his positive relationship with the team.

    For Casemiro, United is prepared to pay Real Madrid 70-80 million euros and give him a five-year contract for 18 million euros net annually. Should he accept United's offer, only Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland, and Mohamed Salah will be paid more than the Brazilian in the Premier League.

    Real Madrid is aware that United's offer to their no.14 would see Casemiro's salary almost double, which would be difficult to refuse. However, it is unexpected that the midfielder is considering a transfer given the predicament the English giants are presently facing, with a disastrous start to the Premier League season and a season in the Europa League instead of the Champions League ahead of them.

    The Brazilian believes his career is coming to an end, something the Real Madrid board is aware of. But Casemiro is not sure if he wants to call it a day in Madrid, especially given the current state of affairs with the Red Devils.

    Manchester United is anticipated to make an initial bid to Los Blancos in the range of 60 million euros. The player is also well-liked by the club, including the board of directors and the fans. However, since football is a funny game, Casemiro might decide to leave Real Madrid before the transfer market ends in August.

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2022, 3:10 PM IST
