Football transfer rumors: Mac Allister to Raphinha, latest updates

The summer transfer window is approaching, and rumors are swirling about potential moves. Here are the latest transfer rumors, focusing on the players.
Tottenham striker Richarlison is a target for Everton, who have identified the Brazilian as their top attacking target for the summer.
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is emerging as a possible target for Bayer Leverkusen.
Chelsea midfielder Christopher Nkunku has asked to leave the club at the end of the season and hopes to seal a move away before the Club World Cup.
Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey is more likely to leave the club amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City.
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers is a target for Chelsea, who are looking to sign the young midfielder. However, Aston Villa will do their best to keep hold of Rogers.
Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki is attracting interest from Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Bayern Munich and is available for around €35m (£29.8m).
Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford is prepared to take a pay cut to seal a dream move to Barcelona. He does not want a permanent move to Aston Villa when his loan expires.
Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is a target for Real Madrid, who are preparing a €90m (£76.5m) bid. However, Liverpool are demanding €100m (£85m).
Barcelona winger Raphinha has warned the club's president, Joan Laporta, that he will leave this summer if a new player is signed to provide competition for his position.
