Liverpool’s Premier League campaign is unraveling after a fourth straight defeat, this time to Brentford. Jamie Carragher warns the club is in “crisis time,” while manager Arne Slot admits his side still can’t handle long-ball, low-block tactics.

Liverpool [UK], October 27 (ANI): Former defender Jamie Carragher believes that Liverpool is in "crisis time" after losing its fourth game on the trot in the Premier League, following their shocking 3-2 defeat against Brentford. After winning their first five Premier League fixtures, Liverpool's campaign has gone off the rails with four defeats on the trot. In the aftermath of the defeat on Saturday, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot admitted that his side is still hunting for an answer to deal with teams that implement a long-ball, low-block strategy.

Carragher Rings the Alarm Bells

With four successive defeats, Liverpool has slipped to seventh place with 15 points. Carragher was in sync with Slot's views and stated that the defending Premier League champions need to elevate their physicality to mount a comeback and rise in the Premier League standings.

"Losing four games in a row for Brentford would be a disaster. To see the champions do it with the expenditure in the summer means we're in a crisis time for Liverpool right now. There will be a lot of serious questions asked in the dressing room between the players, the coaching staff, and the people above the manager," former Liverpool player Carragher said as quoted from Sky Sports.

"When they've looked at what they've spent, they'll be looking for a lot more. Liverpool have to look at the physicality and height within their team because, right now, I don't think they have enough," Carragher added.

Defensive Woes Exposed Again

Against Brentford, Liverpool's defence was exposed once again, with Dango Ouattara firing the hosts to a 1-0 lead in the opening five minutes, courtesy of a long throw from Michael Kayode. It was a threat that Slot had identified before the fixture and had prepared Liverpool for during Friday's training session. Throughout the 90 minutes, Brentford played 62 long passes, their highest tally in the ongoing season.

"Quite a few things. It is definite that teams have a certain playing style against us; it is a very good strategy to play. We have not found an answer yet. Going 1-0 down does not help after five minutes," Slot said in his post-match press conference as quoted from Sky Sports.

"We are still, even today, when we don't play well, able to score two goals. But you cannot compete, which we don't do at the moment, because we concede too many goals. That is not only the defence you do it with 11 players together," Slot added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)