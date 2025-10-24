Liverpool manager Arne Slot addressed Mohamed Salah's recent goal drought, stating it is the "last thing" he is worried about. Slot expressed confidence that the forward, who he noted is only human, will rediscover his scoring touch soon.

The Egypt international has not scored a Premier League goal from open play since the opening weekend of the season and was dropped from the starting line-up for Liverpool's 5-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League in midweek.

He was also substituted late in Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Anfield last week after missing two big chances, even as the home team desperately chased an equaliser.

Liverpool manager Slot, whose team face Brentford on Saturday, said he did not know why Salah, who won the Premier League Golden Boot last season, was struggling.

"In general, in football, players miss chances, and Mo is a human being as well," he said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"So we're not used to him missing chances, let alone a few games in a row, but these things can happen."

But the Dutchman said he was confident that Salah, who has scored just two Premier League goals in eight matches this season, would re-discover his cutting edge.

"The last thing I worry about is Mo starting to score goals again," he said.

"Because that's what he's done his whole life, and that's what I expect him to do in the upcoming weeks and months for our club as well."

Liverpool romped to the Premier League title last season and then splashed out around £450 million ($600 million) on new players in the summer transfer window.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's departure to Real Madrid combined with injuries has resulted in a number of different players being used at right-back, including midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

Slot admitted his team were taking time to adjust, including 33-year-old Salah, who plays on the right of Liverpool's attack.

"He's been in promising positions often enough for him to score goals, but maybe with Trent even more, I don't know," he said.

"But I think in general, for every player, if you have quite a few changes in your squad during the summer, then everyone needs to find new connections again, and that goes normally like this a little bit.

"Mo is not an exception to this."

Liverpool, who started the season with seven straight wins in all competitions, have lost their past three matches in the Premier League and are fourth in the table, four points behind leaders Arsenal.

Jeremie Frimpong and goalkeeper Alisson Becker are out of the Brentford match with hamstring injuries, while Slot is awaiting updates on Alexander Isak, who sustained a groin problem in midweek, and midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.