India will face South Korea in the second round of the 2026 Davis Cup qualifiers on September 18-19 in Seoul. The tie will be played on hard courts, with the winner advancing to the Final 8 stage for the first time under the current format.

The India vs South Korea tennis tie in the second round of the 2026 Davis Cup qualifiers, scheduled for September 18-19, will be played on the hard courts of the Olympic Tennis Centre in Seoul.

The winner of the tie in Seoul will qualify for the Final 8 stage of the Davis Cup, which will be held in Bologna, Italy, in November, as per Olympics.com.

Head-to-Head and Recent History

South Korea, ranked 16th in the Davis Cup standings, hold a slender 6-5 head-to-head advantage over India, who are currently ranked 19th. India are set to name their team for the tie on Monday.

The two sides last met in 2016, when India recorded a 4-1 victory over South Korea in Chandigarh in an Asia/Oceania Group I tie played on grass.

India's Path to the Second Round

India booked their place in the second round with a 3-2 win over the Netherlands in Bengaluru in February. At the time, India were ranked 33rd in the world, while the Dutch were No. 6.

Dhakshineswar Suresh was the standout performer for India, winning both his singles rubbers and partnering Yuki Bhambri to victory in the doubles.

With the win, India reached the second round of the qualifiers for the first time since the current format, which was introduced in 2019.

South Korea's Journey and Stakes

South Korea also secured their place in the second round after upsetting 2016 champions Argentina 3-2 in Busan.

South Korea reached the 16-team Davis Cup Finals in 2022 and 2023, while India will bid to reach the Final 8 for the first time under the current format.

India have finished as Davis Cup runners-up three times, in 1966, 1974 and 1987. (ANI)