Devdutt Padikkal smashed an unbeaten 142 as India staged a brilliant fightback on Day 2 of the warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI. Ravindra Jadeja also scored a vital 63 as India ended the day at 357/6, trailing by just six runs.

Devdutt Padikkal struck a fluent century as India staged a strong fightback on the second day of their three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) XI at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground on Saturday. Padikkal's unbeaten 142 in 164 balls led India's fightback on Day 2 as Ravindra Jadeja also contributed with 63 (retired hurt) while Manav Suthar made 41 runs. India reached 357/6 in 90 overs by stumps, six runs short of Sri Lanka XI's first-innings total, leaving the match evenly poised heading into the final day on Sunday.

Padikkal leads India's reply

Sri Lanka XI declared their first innings at their overnight score of 363/8 after 90 overs. India, however, suffered an early setback when Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a two-ball duck in the opening over, caught behind off pacer Vishwa Fernando.

Key partnerships steady India

With Shubman Gill sitting out after taking a minor blow to his right hand during practice, Padikkal and KL Rahul took responsibility for rebuilding the innings. The pair added 96 runs for the second wicket before Rahul was bowled by off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha for 40 off 67 balls, making way for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Padikkal continued to dominate, playing confidently against both pace and spin. He reached his century from 121 balls and retired out after scoring 103, giving other members of the middle order valuable time in the middle. He formed a 72-run partnership with Jadeja.

India then lost Rishabh Pant for two and Dhruv Jurel for one in quick succession, both falling to spin as the visitors slipped to 174/4.

Jadeja and Manav Suthar steadied the innings with a useful 76-run partnership. Jadeja scored a patient 63 off 117 balls before retiring out, while Suthar contributed 41 from 90 deliveries to help India move past the 250-run mark.

Brar's late cameo ensures strong finish

Asanka Manoj got rid of Suthar and Mohammed Siraj (1 run off 8 balls) in the 73rd over as Padikkal returned to bat and formed a 49-run partnership with Saransh Jain (22 runs, retired hurt) to take India past the 300-run mark.

Gurnoor Brar came to the crease and scored an unbeaten 36 off just 18 balls, stitching a quick 51-run stand with Padikkal. Brar slammed four sixes to Dilum Sudeera in the last over of Day 2 to help India end the day on 357/6 after 90 overs, just six runs behind Sri Lanka XI's declared total. Padikkal remained not out on 142.

For Sri Lanka XI, Ramesh Mendis and Asanka Manoj picked up two wickets each.

Brief Scores

Brief scores: Sri Lanka XI 363/8 declared; India 357/6 (Devdutt Padikkal 142*, Ravindra Jadeja 63, Manav Suthar 41, KL Rahul 40). (ANI)