Punjab has revamped its coaching team for the 2026-27 domestic season, naming former all-rounder Amit Uniyal as the new head coach. He is joined by TP Singh (batting), Harmeet Singh (bowling), and Manish Sharma (fielding) in the new setup.

Punjab have overhauled their coaching set-up ahead of the 2026-27 domestic season, appointing former all-rounder Amit Uniyal as head coach in place of Sandeep Sharma. TP Singh has been named batting coach, Harmeet Singh bowling coach and Manish Sharma fielding coach. They replace Uday Kaul, Gagandeep Singh and Sandeep Sanwal, respectively, Cricinfo reported.

Profile of the New Head Coach

Uniyal, a former left-arm seam-bowling allrounder for Punjab, played 29 first-class matches, taking 91 wickets at an average of 29.94. He also featured in 46 List A matches and played two of his four T20S for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2009. Since 2017, Uniyal has been involved in various coaching and selection roles with Chandigarh. He served as their assistant coach in the 2020-21 season and was chairman of selectors last season. Uniyal's appointment makes him Punjab's fourth head coach in as many seasons. Since Aavishkar Salvi's departure following 2023-24, both Wasim Jaffer and Sandeep Sharma have lasted just one season each.

Focus on Red-Ball Cricket

"Since everyone wants to play in the IPL nowadays, they focus more on T20 cricket. And it's the same everywhere, be it Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh or Mumbai. But we have the potential, we have the talent, all we need is to play as a unit," Uniyal told Cricinfo.

"We want to do better in red-ball cricket this time, and for that, you need bowlers who can take 20 wickets. So we will work towards that," he added. (ANI)