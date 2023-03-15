Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Ex-Man United star Richardson chooses his true G.O.A.T.

Former Manchester United star Kieran Richardson has chosen his favourite between Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo and PSG star Lionel Messi, adding his two cents to one of football's greatest debates.

It is one of football's most significant debates of all time. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi - who is the better striker remains a question that continues to grip fans worldwide. While the Portuguese talisman has settled in his new club Al-Nassr, the Argentine suffered a setback as Pars Saint-Germain (PSG) was eliminated from the Champions League round of 16.

While supporters continue to spar over this age-old debate, former Manchester United star Kieran Richardson has offered his opinion on who is the greatest of all time, i.e. G.O.A.T.

Also read: 'Throwing it back' - Man United teases City after Pep Guardiola reveals Julia Roberts failed him

Ronaldo has won the Champions League five times, while Messi has won the top European competition four times. In addition, Messi has won seven Ballon d'Or awards, while the legendary striker has won the prize five times.

Yet, Argentina's World Cup victory was inspired by Paris Saint-Germain star Messi back in December. Ronaldo has yet to win football's top honour, and at 38 years old, it is unclear whether he will participate in another World Cup. And according to former Manchester United star Kieran Richardson, Messi's victory in Qatar sets him apart from Ronaldo.

Despite playing alongside Ronaldo in the Portuguese superstar's first spell at Old Trafford, Richardson admitted he would pick the ex-Barcelona legend over his former team-mate.

Speaking on the pair, Richardson said on the Steven Sulley Podcast, "They're both the GOATs. But if I had to pick one, then I have to pick Messi, even though I know Ronaldo, I've played with Ronaldo, and I love Ronaldo."

"When they pass away, they'll still be talked about forever, but just because Messi got that World Cup. It's a massive thing having that World Cup, because even before Messi had the World Cup, everyone was saying, 'yeah, but he hasn't won it yet'," the former United star added.

Also read: Tebas' 'come to La Liga' invite to PSG's Mbappe sparks outburst among Real Madrid and Barcelona fans

"He (Messi) can't be the best of all time because [Diego] Maradona won it, Pele won it. Now there is no question he's won the pinnacle any footballer would want to win. Even though they get their own accolades, World Player of the Year so many times, but as a footballer, when you're thinking as a kid, you want to win a World Cup. That's all you want to win," Richardson concluded.