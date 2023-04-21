Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: How much pay cut PSG star will have to take revealed

    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 2:12 PM IST

    Lionel Messi is strongly linked to a Barcelona return, as he will reportedly quit PSG at the end of the season. However, the Argentinian must take a significant pay cut to sanction his Camp Nou return. Here's how much it could be.

    article_image1

    Image credit: Getty

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is on the verge of leaving French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), as he is in the final year of his contract and will reportedly not renew it at the end of the ongoing season. Consequently, he has been linked to a return to Spanish giants Barcelona, with the Catalans doing everything possible to make his comeback possible.

    The biggest hurdle for the Blaugrana will be the financial roadblock, given that La Liga continues to have strict rules in place for it, which was why Messi left in 2021 despite being willing to take a pay cut. As the situation has stayed the same, Barca will have to reduce its wage bill significantly to sign and register him.

    ALSO READ: Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: Tebas 'hopeful', but will La Liga change rules to help sign PSG star?

    article_image2

    Image credit: Getty

    Meanwhile, Messi will have no option but to take a significant pay cut from what he currently earns with the Parisians. Also, reports suggest his wage will be lower than he used to make at Camp Nou. Per Sport, Barcelona will likely offer him an annual salary of €25 million, four times less than he earned in 2021.

    article_image3

    Image credit: Getty

    As for the contract, it will likely be valid for two years. However, with Messi unwilling to take a pay cut in Paris, it would be interesting to see if he returns to the Catalans in the same condition. However, if the Argentinian decides against taking a pay cut, Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami would remain his only other viable choice, although he is interested in continuing in Europe for now.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Juventus appeal for 15-point Serie A deduction successful; Fabio Paratici ban stands-ayh

    Juventus's appeal for 15-point Serie A deduction successful; Fabio Paratici's ban stands

    IPL 2023: Warner sends message to Indian youngsters in Delhi Capitals on how to tackle extra pace snt

    IPL 2023: Warner sends message to Indian youngsters in Delhi Capitals on how to tackle extra pace

    MTB Shimla 2023: 88 riders to take part in two-day mountain biking race

    MTB Shimla 2023: 88 riders to take part in two-day mountain biking race

    football Manchester United UEFA Europa League exit: Frustrated Erik ten Hag blasts players for lack of passion in Sevilla defeat-ayh

    Man United's Europa League exit: Frustrated Ten Hag blasts players for 'lack of passion' in Sevilla defeat

    IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: David Warner and DC trounce KKR by four wickets-ayh

    IPL 2023: David Warner and DC trounce KKR by four wickets

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress candidate declares Honda Activa scooter worth over Rs 90 lakh in affidavit

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress candidate declares Honda Activa scooter worth over Rs 90 lakh in affidavit

    Know the price of this expensive branded bag Suhana Khan was seen carrying at Mumbai Airport ADC

    Know the price of this expensive branded bag Suhana Khan was seen carrying at Mumbai Airport

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan REVIEW: Salman Khan's charisma fails to create magic on screens vma

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan REVIEW: Salman Khan's charisma fails to create magic on screens

    PM Modi to chair high-level meet on situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan; check details AJR

    PM Modi to chair high-level meet on situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan; check details

    football Juventus appeal for 15-point Serie A deduction successful; Fabio Paratici ban stands-ayh

    Juventus's appeal for 15-point Serie A deduction successful; Fabio Paratici's ban stands

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon