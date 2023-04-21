Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: How much pay cut PSG star will have to take revealed
Lionel Messi is strongly linked to a Barcelona return, as he will reportedly quit PSG at the end of the season. However, the Argentinian must take a significant pay cut to sanction his Camp Nou return. Here's how much it could be.
Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is on the verge of leaving French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), as he is in the final year of his contract and will reportedly not renew it at the end of the ongoing season. Consequently, he has been linked to a return to Spanish giants Barcelona, with the Catalans doing everything possible to make his comeback possible.
The biggest hurdle for the Blaugrana will be the financial roadblock, given that La Liga continues to have strict rules in place for it, which was why Messi left in 2021 despite being willing to take a pay cut. As the situation has stayed the same, Barca will have to reduce its wage bill significantly to sign and register him.
Meanwhile, Messi will have no option but to take a significant pay cut from what he currently earns with the Parisians. Also, reports suggest his wage will be lower than he used to make at Camp Nou. Per Sport, Barcelona will likely offer him an annual salary of €25 million, four times less than he earned in 2021.
As for the contract, it will likely be valid for two years. However, with Messi unwilling to take a pay cut in Paris, it would be interesting to see if he returns to the Catalans in the same condition. However, if the Argentinian decides against taking a pay cut, Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami would remain his only other viable choice, although he is interested in continuing in Europe for now.