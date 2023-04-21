Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: How much pay cut PSG star will have to take revealed

Lionel Messi is strongly linked to a Barcelona return, as he will reportedly quit PSG at the end of the season. However, the Argentinian must take a significant pay cut to sanction his Camp Nou return. Here's how much it could be.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is on the verge of leaving French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), as he is in the final year of his contract and will reportedly not renew it at the end of the ongoing season. Consequently, he has been linked to a return to Spanish giants Barcelona, with the Catalans doing everything possible to make his comeback possible.

The biggest hurdle for the Blaugrana will be the financial roadblock, given that La Liga continues to have strict rules in place for it, which was why Messi left in 2021 despite being willing to take a pay cut. As the situation has stayed the same, Barca will have to reduce its wage bill significantly to sign and register him.

