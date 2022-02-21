Is MLS in Neymar's future plans? PSG striker reveals wish before retirement

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has revealed he would love to play in Major League Soccer before he retires.

Neymar, arguably one of the best footballers of this generation, has often been in the news either for his on-field brilliance or off-field antics. The Paris Saint-Germain star and Brazil forward has now made a revelation that could perhaps shock his fans.

Neymar, who is under contract at the French club until June 2025, has revealed that he would like to play in the Major League Soccer (MLS) before calling time on his career. The 30-year-old, who made a switch to Ligue 1 after a glorious career at Barcelona, has never played in the USA and is now keen on experiencing football in North America before retirement rather than returning to his home country.

"I don't know if I'll play in Brazil again," Neymar said on the Fenomenos podcast. "I have some doubts about that. I'd love to play in the US, actually. I'd love to play there at least for a season," the striker added.

"First of all, their season is shorter, so I'd get three months' vacation," Neymar joked.

Talking about his retirement plans, Neymar said that he had not taken a call yet on when he would hang up his boots but added that he would continue playing the sport at least until the end of his contract with the French giants.

"I joke with my friends that I will retire when I'm 32. But it's just a joke. I don't know," the PSG star said.

"Honestly, I will play until I'm mentally tired. If my mental health is ok and my body as well. Physically, I think I'll still last a few years. But my mental health is the most important thing," Neymar concluded.

Since his move to PSG in 2017, Neymar has scored 60 goals in 81 appearances across all competitions.

This revelation from the Brazilian comes even as his PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe's future hangs in the balance with Real Madrid issuing an ultimatum amid fresh contract talks in Paris.

In a game that marked Neymar's comeback following an injury he picked up in November last year, the 23-year-old sensation scored a stunning winner at stoppage-time for PSG in last week's Champions League last-16 first leg against Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes.

Although Real Madrid is favourite to sign the Frenchman on a free transfer in the summer, Mbappe has insisted that he has not decided whether to remain in Paris or leave. "No, I've not decided. I give my best, and then we will see what happens next season," the forward said after Tuesday night's game.

Mbappe, who has 22 goals and 16 assists in all competitions for the Ligue 1 leaders this season, is expected to move to Santiago Bernabéu, having resisted signing a new deal with the Parisian club so far.

"How to ignore the [transfer] context? It's easy; you have to play football. We ask too many questions. We say too many things. We talk about PSG and Real, two big clubs. I'm a PSG player, and I'm always very happy," Mbappe added.