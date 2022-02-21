Will PSG star Mbappe's dream to play for Real Madrid remain unfulfilled forever?

With the future of the Paris Saint-Germain forward hanging in the balance with his contract expiring in June, fans of the 23-year-old are awaiting Mbappe's decision on where he will continue his career.

Kylian Mbappe, arguably one of the finest football players of this generation, constantly hits the headlines both on and off the pitch. With the future of the Paris Saint-Germain forward hanging in the balance with his contract expiring in June, fans of the 23-year-old are awaiting Mbappe's decision on where he will continue his career.

However, in what may come as a huge blow for Mbappe's childhood dream of playing for Real Madrid, a report has suggested that the La Liga giants have run out of patience. According to the Times UK, the Spanish club have warned the forward that should he backtrack on an informal agreement to join them this summer, then he would never be a Real Madrid recruit.

This fresh ultimatum follows PSG's latest attempt to retain Mbappe by reportedly offering the 23-year-old a short-term contract that far exceeds the financial terms available at Santiago Bernabéu.

In last week's Champions League last-16 clash against Real Madrid, Mbappe scored the game's only goal with a dancing dribble past two Los Blancos defenders to slot the ball past Thibaut Courtois to seal the win for PSG.

Since January 1, the France international has had the chance to sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid but has not put pen to paper just as yet. The ultimatum comes even as PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Sporting Director Leonardo are reportedly going all out to keep Mbappe in the team beyond the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The Ligue 1 leaders are desperate to win the coveted Champions League title, and if PSG can keep Mbappe, Messi and Neymar together, it gives them another chance to win it next year, even if they fail to do so this season.

Meanwhile, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo has also expressed that she wants Mbappe to stay with PSG to inspire a generation of youngsters in the city. "Let him (Mbappe) stay, help us! Above all, I think that beyond football and results, he is so important, so useful to give hope to our young people. That's why I want him to stay," Hidalgo told Tele-Loisirs.

"I just wanted to say that we love him so much. Just love, affection, and tell him that he is, in our country, in this city, such an example for many young people. He is aware of it," she added.

However, if Mbappe wants to play for his dream club Real Madrid, it appears now that a decision will have to be made before the end of the season. Will the Frenchman reveal where he will play next season after the second leg of the last-16 Champions League clash between PSG and Real Madrid finishes? Only time will tell.