    Last Messi vs Ronaldo clash? Argentina's Gallardo to coach Al-Nassr & Al-Hilal stars in friendly against PSG

    Former River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo is all set to lead the Riyadh Season Cup select team made of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal stars in a friendly match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on January 19. Will the world witness the last Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi clash?

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 7, 2023, 2:28 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to make his debut for new team Al-Nassr, but the excitement around the possibility of facing his arch-rival Lionel Messi in the Riyadh Season Cup has garnered tremendous interest among football enthusiasts worldwide.

    Saudi Riyadh Season select team comprising of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal stars is set to face French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a friendly exhibition on January 19 at King Fahd International Stadium in the Saudi capital.

    Former River Plate, Monaco and PSG coach, Marcelo Gallardo will lead the Saudi Riyadh Season select team, which could see Ronaldo feature in the playing XI. In a video shared by the Chairman of the Riyadh Season Turki Al-Sheikh, the Argentinian coach said, "Hi, I'm Marcelo Gallardo, and I want to tell you that on January 19, I'm going to lead the Riyadh Season Cup, which will be made up of players from Al Hilal and Al Nassr versus Paris Saint Germain. See you there soon."

    The Portuguese talisman is currently serving a pending 2-match ban by the FA for an incident at Everton last season following Manchester United's loss at Goodison Park. The 37-year-old striker was not part of Al-Nassr's 2-0 win against Al-Ta'ee at Mrsool Park in the Saudi Pro League on Friday and is expected to miss the next clash against Al-Shabab on January 14. 

    Another cause of concern for Ronaldo is that his new team has exceeded the limit of eight foreign players set by the Saudi Pro League and will have to offload one of the imports to register the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. If all goes according to plan, football fans worldwide could witness Ronaldo feature in the combined XI of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal stars and face arch-rival Messi, along with Brazilian star Neymar and French sensation Kylian Mbappe.

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2023, 2:28 PM IST
