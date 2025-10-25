Major clubs like Real Madrid also opposed the move, arguing it would compromise the competition's integrity. Despite this setback, La Liga’s president insists they will continue their efforts to host a league match abroad to grow the brand.

La Liga's plan to move Barcelona's trip to face Villarreal in December to Miami in the United States collapsed this week under heavy pressure within Spain. AFP Sport looks at how, why and what happens next. La Liga have been trying to move a match to the US since 2018, when they planned to bring Girona v Barcelona to Miami. This year's attempt was as close as they have got, after getting the green light from European football governing body UEFA and the Spanish football federation (RFEF). However with under six weeks to go until the scheduled kick-off, La Liga were forced to abandon their plan. Their US-based promoter, Relevent Sports said they would cancel arranging the game because of "uncertainty generated in Spain" around the match, and a lack of time. It left La Liga licking their wounds, with president Javier Tebas ruing the loss of a "historic opportunity" to play the first ever overseas European league match. Tebas was hoping to follow the lead of the NFL and NBA in taking their product abroad, further breaking into the lucrative North American market and "grow the competition's value".

Players Played a Key Role

La Liga players across Spain standing still for the first 15 seconds of their matches last weekend proved an impactful protest. It was organised by the Spanish footballers' association (AFE), who were upset at not being consulted about the plans and criticised a "lack of transparency and collaboration". They said that game being moved to the US breached the players' collective bargaining agreement, and further added to a high workload and travel-packed schedule. Spanish giants Real Madrid were particularly vociferous opponents to the scheme, insisting it would "adulterate" the competition, and twice writing to the country's Sports Council (CSD) demanding action be taken.

Los Blancos captain Dani Carvajal said the Miami game would be a "stain" on La Liga, while coach Xabi Alonso also railed at it on multiple occasions. Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois criticised the players' protest not being shown on La Liga's broadcast of last weekend's action, saying the league hiding it was "censorship and manipulation". Even Barcelona coach Hansi Flick and midfielder Frenkie de Jong said they were against the match being played in Miami. De Jong admitted it was "not fair in terms of competition" because an away game would take place at a neutral ground.

What Does it Mean?

It's back to the drawing board for a frustrated La Liga, although in the long run they will be heartened by getting as close as they did this time. "We will keep trying," insisted Tebas. However Villarreal were left seething at a "lack of respect" from the Spanish top flight, who announced the cancellation during their Champions League match against Manchester City on Tuesday. The Yellow Submarine also hammered La Liga's management of the event and said they might have pulled out later this week in any case, citing logistic hurdles which La Liga could not offer them answers to.

Villarreal cast doubt on La Liga's competency to arrange a match abroad. Other teams watching on may be less keen on being a part of a future project as a result, with its credibility taking a knock. Clubs will also note the unhappiness of several fan groups about the match being moved, and also a discrepancy regarding payment. Barcelona president Joan Laporta said his team would cash in thanks to the game, while Villarreal said all gains should be going to their fans, in the form of flights to Miami or discounts on their season tickets if they did not decide to travel.

What Happens Next?

La Liga and Tebas will keep pushing to make it happen, determined that bringing the game abroad is the best way to grow. In the meantime the league is also attempting to sue the AFE, according to Spanish reports, because of the 15-second players standstill which they are labelling a strike. La Liga might be better off learning to foster better communication with other football bodies in the future to take their plan to fruition. The CSD pointed out that "appropriate regulations" for this kind of game do not currently exist, which is something FIFA is expected to look at creating in the coming months.

Now Italy and their top flight, Serie A, may become the first European league to take a game abroad, with AC Milan v Como set for Perth, Australia in February. The cancellation of La Liga's Miami match could spark a knock-on effect in Italy, with fan body Football Supporters Europe already calling for Serie A to scrap their plans too.

