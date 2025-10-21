European football is entering a new era, with La Liga and Serie A planning to host regular-season matches in Miami and Perth. This move follows the highly successful international expansion model of the NFL, which has built a global fanbase.

European football is on the cusp of a new era as two of its biggest domestic leagues prepare to take regular-season matches overseas for the first time. Spain’s La Liga plans to stage a December fixture between Villarreal and Barcelona in Miami, while Italy’s Serie A is set to hold a February match between AC Milan and Como in Perth, Australia.

Though football trails behind American sports in the globalization of live games, leagues like the NBA, MLB, and especially the NFL have paved the way for international expansion. The NBA and MLB have held dozens of regular-season games abroad since the 1990s, but it is the NFL that has truly led the charge, staging 54 games overseas since 2005.

NFL: A Case Study in International Success

With 410 million global fans, the NFL’s growth is underpinned by smart strategies around overseas games. Unlike some other sports, the NFL’s international matches have been consistently sold out at iconic venues such as Wembley and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Much of this success is credited to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who uniquely manage and retain revenue from their annual London fixtures. This arrangement has benefited both the team’s finances and the local business ties between Jacksonville and the UK.

Fans and players alike praise the experience of international games, while NFL stars highlight the value of traveling and immersing in different cultures. Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and fans emphasize the atmosphere and community these games foster, with many expressing enthusiasm for further global fixtures.

Beyond staging games, the NFL’s international success relies on grassroots engagement and continuous presence. Programs like JagTag encourage youth participation in flag football across the UK and Ireland, while teams such as the San Francisco 49ers build lasting relationships through community events and regional partnerships, recently extending into the UAE.

UEFA’s Reluctant Approval

UEFA has “reluctantly” approved La Liga and Serie A’s overseas matches, signaling a shift despite pockets of resistance from fans, clubs, and players who worry about the impact on traditions and loyal home supporters. UEFA insists that league matches should be played at home, but currently, FIFA’s regulatory gaps mean these international fixtures can proceed.

As European soccer takes cautious steps into global markets with marquee matches in Miami and Perth, they have the NFL’s long-term strategic playbook to learn from—balancing commercial growth with fan experience, team welfare, and sustainable expansion. Meanwhile, the NFL itself continues to broaden its footprint, with a record seven international games planned across five countries in 2025, setting new benchmarks in global sports outreach.