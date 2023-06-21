Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kai Havertz to Arsenal: Chelsea fans left fuming after German set to join rival club

    Arsenal have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign forward Kai Havertz for a fee of approximately £65 million.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 6:41 PM IST

    Arsenal and Chelsea have reached a preliminary agreement for the transfer of forward Kai Havertz for a fee of £65 million. According to The Athletic, the clubs are finalising the deal structure, including potential instalments and add-ons.

    Arsenal will pay an initial £62 million with an additional £3 million in add-ons. Personal terms have been agreed upon, and a medical examination for Havertz will follow in the near future.

    Last week, Arsenal made an opening proposal to recruit Havertz. Chelsea aims to trim their squad to offset past spending and fund signings in this window.

    In the previous season, Havertz primarily played as a striker for Chelsea and scored nine goals in 47 appearances across all competitions. Since joining Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen three years ago in a deal worth up to £90 million ($113.8 million), Havertz has made 139 appearances, scoring 32 goals and providing 15 assists.

    Arsenal is also pursuing a deal to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. Although a proposal worth up to £90 million, consisting of a £75 million fee and £15 million in add-ons, was rejected by West Ham, Arsenal is getting closer to a fee that aligns with West Ham's desired amount if their captain is to leave.

    Arsenal sees Havertz as a quality player capable of playing various roles within their system, offering different attributes to their existing forwards.

    His signing would align with the club's strategy of future-proofing the squad, considering he is only 24 years old. Havertz has been misused in dysfunctional attacking systems at Chelsea, raising the possibility of him reaching new heights at his next club.

    Kai's technical skills, spatial awareness, tactical responsibility, and pressing abilities are highly valued by elite clubs. A fresh start and a change of scenery, even if it means moving across London, could be just what Havertz needed to thrive and evolve into the world's best.

