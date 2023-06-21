Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kante signs three-year deal with Al-Ittihad, Completes Medical Tests in Dubai

    Kante joins Al-Ittihad in a significant signing, aiming to strengthen the squad and make an impact in the Saudi Professional League and FIFA Club World Cup.

    football Kante signs three-year deal with Al-Ittihad, Completes Medical Tests in Dubai osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 12:07 PM IST

    N’Golo Kante to join Saudi side Al-Ittihad, The 32-year-old leaves Chelsea after seven seasons at Stamford Bridge, having arrived from Leicester City in 2016.

    Kante went on to make 269 appearances during his time at Stamford Bridge, winning the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

    Despite being offered a new deal by Chelsea, an agreement was unable to be reached with the France international and Kante opted to accept a lucrative contract in Saudi Arabia, worth €25 million-a-year according to Fabrizio Romano.

    Al-Ittihad, who have also signed Karim Benzema, confirmed the acquisition of Kante which will see him begin on July 1.

    The club statement read: “Ittihad Club has announced the signing of French international player N’Golo Kanté, the former Chelsea player who won the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 UEFA Champions League.”

    Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo makes history with 200th International appearance, receives Guinness World Record Medal

    The French midfielder finalised a three-year contract on Tuesday, June 20th, following the successful completion of his medical examinations at a specialised medical center in Dubai. This strategic addition aligns with Ittihad's ambition to solidify its position as a top destination for world-class players in the Saudi Professional League. Moreover, the team is gearing up for the forthcoming FIFA Club World Cup, a prestigious international tournament scheduled for later this year.

    Ittihad Club wishes Kante success in achieving the club’s goals and fulfilling the expectations of all the club’s fans and supporters during his time with the team.

    Also Read: Lionel Messi declares: "I have achieved everything in Football, there's nothing left"

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    football Cristiano Ronaldo makes history with 200th International appearance, receives Guinness World Record Medal osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo makes history with 200th International appearance, receives Guinness World Record Medal

    The Ashes 2023: Social Media abuzz with fan reactions as Australia clinch nail-biting win in first Ashes Test osf

    The Ashes 2023: Social Media abuzz with fan reactions as Australia clinch nail-biting win in first Ashes Test

    Ashes 2023: 'Test cricket at its best' - Fans savour Edgbaston thriller as Australia beat England by 2 wickets snt

    Ashes 2023: 'Test cricket at its best' - Fans savour Edgbaston thriller as Australia beat England by 2 wickets

    football Keep blue balloons ready! Christopher Nkunku 'proud' to join Chelsea; fans elated with Bundesliga top scorer's arrival snt

    Keep blue balloons ready! Nkunku 'proud' to join Chelsea; fans elated with Bundesliga top scorer's arrival

    Badminton After Indonesia Open doubles title, Chirag-Swastik rise to career-high World No. 3 osf

    After Indonesia Open doubles title, Chirag-Swastik rise to career-high World No. 3

    Recent Stories

    Kerala likely to witness surge in fever cases; Health Minister Veena George urges public to remain cautious anr

    Kerala likely to witness surge in fever cases; Health Minister urges public to remain cautious

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz felt 'worried' for brother Sheezan Khan post-Tunisha's death vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz felt 'worried' for brother Sheezan Khan post-Tunisha's death

    US legislators with dubious credentials now part of Congress toolkit: BJP slams letter to Biden by 72 members

    US legislators with dubious credentials now part of Congress toolkit: BJP slams letter to Biden by 72 members

    Will not be attending PM Modi speech Why some US lawmakers will boycott PM address to US Congress gcw

    'Will NOT be attending PM Modi’s speech...' Why some US lawmakers will 'boycott' PM's address to US Congress

    Daredevil to Moon Knight - 7 Marvel superheroes with disabilities MSW

    Daredevil to Moon Knight - 7 Marvel superheroes with disabilities

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon