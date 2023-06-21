Kante signs three-year deal with Al-Ittihad, Completes Medical Tests in Dubai

Kante joins Al-Ittihad in a significant signing, aiming to strengthen the squad and make an impact in the Saudi Professional League and FIFA Club World Cup.

N’Golo Kante to join Saudi side Al-Ittihad, The 32-year-old leaves Chelsea after seven seasons at Stamford Bridge, having arrived from Leicester City in 2016.

Kante went on to make 269 appearances during his time at Stamford Bridge, winning the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Despite being offered a new deal by Chelsea, an agreement was unable to be reached with the France international and Kante opted to accept a lucrative contract in Saudi Arabia, worth €25 million-a-year according to Fabrizio Romano.

Al-Ittihad, who have also signed Karim Benzema, confirmed the acquisition of Kante which will see him begin on July 1.

The club statement read: “Ittihad Club has announced the signing of French international player N’Golo Kanté, the former Chelsea player who won the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 UEFA Champions League.”

The French midfielder finalised a three-year contract on Tuesday, June 20th, following the successful completion of his medical examinations at a specialised medical center in Dubai. This strategic addition aligns with Ittihad's ambition to solidify its position as a top destination for world-class players in the Saudi Professional League. Moreover, the team is gearing up for the forthcoming FIFA Club World Cup, a prestigious international tournament scheduled for later this year.

Ittihad Club wishes Kante success in achieving the club’s goals and fulfilling the expectations of all the club’s fans and supporters during his time with the team.

