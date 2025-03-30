IPL 2025, DC vs SRH: Mitchell Starc takes a dig at Travis Head after registering his maiden T20 fifer

Read Full Article

After taking his maiden five-wicket haul in all of T20 cricket, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Australia pacer Mitchell Starc hilariously quipped on his battles with Travis Head, saying that being at the receiving end of Starc's bowling makes him not want to face the first ball of the innings anymore.

Starc had a remarkable outing for DC against SRH at Vizag as he claimed figures of 5/35 in four overs, his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket. This also included the prized wicket of explosive opener Travis Head, who he has dismissed six times in 18 balls and conceded 34 runs in 18 balls across eight innings.

Starc is also the second DC bowler to get an IPL five-wicket haul, after spinner Amit Mishra, who took 5/17 against Deccan Chargers back in 2008.

Mitchell Starc on his fifer and dismissing Travis Head

Following his brilliant five-wicket haul, Starc told broadcasters that powerplay wickets were key against SRH. He also talked about his shelf life in T20 cricket.

"We know how powerful a side Sunrisers are. We knew powerplay wickets were key. All-round, it was a fantastic performance in the first innings of this game. It is nice to be in a new franchise. Our second game, it is been great to settle in with the guys and get to know a few people. I am 35 and I am not young, but I hope there is still a little life left." Starc said.

(On dismissing Head six times in T20s) I think that is why he does not face the first ball anymore. I have not played too much T20 cricket across those 15 years. I am an older one, so there is a chance to talk to the young guys, try and help where I can. I still enjoy my cricket, still love the competitive nature of it and that is why I am still playing," he added.

Mitchell Starc's fiery bowling rattled Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting

Coming to the match, SRH won the toss and opted to bat first. Starc made them regret the decision as SRH was reduced to 37/4. A 77-run stand between Aniket Verma (74 in 41 balls, with five fours and six sixes) and Heinrich Klaasen (32 in 19 balls, with two fours and two sixes) brought some balance to the game. But later on Kuldeep Yadav (3/22) and Starc (5/35) took wickets quickly to bundle out SRH for 163 in 18.4 overs.

