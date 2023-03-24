Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Siuuu': Portugal's Ronaldo 'proud' to be most capped men's international footballer

    Cristiano Ronaldo already has the most career and international goals. He has achieved another historic feat, as he is now the most-capped international footballer, and he is "proud" of his latest achievement.

    football Siuuu: Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo proud to be most capped men international footballer-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo continues to serve his national team despite his horrendous outing in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with his side getting ousted in the quarterfinal. However, new Navigators' head coach Roberto Martinez has shown faith in the striker, as he continues to represent in the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers.

    Portugal was up against Liechtenstein at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon on Thursday, which the hosts wholly dominated, besting it 4-0, which included strikes from Joao Cancelo (eighth) and Bernardo Silva (47th). However, Ronaldo was also on the scoring sheet, hammering a brace in the 51st and 63rd to seal the deal.

    ALSO READ: AFTER HISTORIC 800TH CAREER GOAL, ARGENTINA'S LIONEL MESSI DELIVERS HEARTFELT MESSAGE TO FANS - WATCH

    20 years and counting
    While his goal-scoring spree for Portugal has continued for over 20 years, since 2004, Ronaldo's participation in the match was more significant, as it happened to be his 197th appearance for the Navigators. Consequently, he has become the most-capped international footballer of all time, going past the previous feat held by Bader Al-Mutawa of Kuwait. While the latter is still an active footballer, he will continue the battle for the same with the Al-Nassr forward.

    The other active footballer chasing the record is Andrés Guardado of Mexico. In the meantime, Ronaldo expressed his delight at attaining the feat, as he took to his social media accounts to compose, "Such good feelings to play and score again for our National Team and in a special stadium for me. Proud to be the most international player ever 🙌🏽".

    ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo to Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Top 5 players to watch out for during international break

    Speaking ahead of the game, Ronaldo had said, "My biggest wish is to be able to take Portugal as high as possible. I will always play my part when needed. Earning records is always a positive thing, and it motivated me. I like to break records and will now break another special one. It makes me very proud. But, beyond [Thursday], I still have plenty of games left. Let's see if the coach still wants to count on me to be available."

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football After historic 800th career goal against Panama, Argentina Lionel Messi delivers heartfelt message to fans - WATCH

    After historic 800th career goal, Argentina's Lionel Messi delivers heartfelt message to fans - WATCH

    Wake up India Lessons from defeat to Australia in ODIs that can shape World Cup 2023 preparations snt

    Wake up India! Lessons from defeat to Australia in ODIs that can shape World Cup 2023 preparations

    Shah Rukh Khan response to Irfan Pathan son dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan leaves internet in splits-ayh

    Shah Rukh Khan's response to Irfan Pathan's son dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' leaves internet in splits

    IPL 2023: Is Shubman Gill captain material for Gujarat Titans GT? Vikram Solanki remarks-ayh

    IPL 2023: Is Shubman Gill captain material for Gujarat Titans? Vikram Solanki remarks

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill return home after India suffers ODI series loss against Australia - WATCH-ayh

    Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill return home after India suffers ODI series loss against Australia - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam passes away at 85; fans offer condolences RBA

    Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam passes away at 85; fans offer condolences

    14 political parties move SC alleging misuse of central probe agencies; seek pre-arrest guidelines AJR

    14 political parties move SC alleging misuse of central probe agencies; seek pre-arrest guidelines

    No Twitter Blue subscription Blue tick to be removed from April 1 gcw

    No Twitter Blue subscription? Blue tick to be removed from your account from April 1

    SC reverses 2011 verdict, says membership of banned outfit will make person liable to prosecution under UAPA

    SC reverses 2011 verdict, says membership of banned outfit will make person liable to prosecution under UAPA

    Lies part of Rahul Gandhi's politics, people will punish him': JP Nadda AJR

    'Lies part of Rahul Gandhi's politics, people will punish him': JP Nadda

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon