Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After historic 800th career goal, Argentina's Lionel Messi delivers heartfelt message to fans - WATCH

    Argentina took on Panama at home during a friendly on Thursday. It walked away with a 2-0 victory, thanks to strikes from Thiago Almada and Lionel Messi, while the latter scored his 800th career goal, sending social media into a frenzy.

    football After historic 800th career goal against Panama, Argentina Lionel Messi delivers heartfelt message to fans - WATCH
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

    World Champion Argentina was back in action on the football field, as it hosted Panama in an international friendly in its first contest since winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Being played at the Estadio Mâs Monumental in the capital city of Buenos Aires, the La Albiceleste were facilitated after the fixture ended, with the World Cup trophy on display, as the side was led by its superstar skipper-cum-striker Lionel Messi and head coach Lionel Scaloni.

    As for the match, the Argentines settled for a comfortable 2-0 success, thanks to strikes from Thiago Almada in the 78th minute, followed by a free-kick screamer from Messi 11 minutes later to seal the deal. The latter's goal turned out to be a special one, as it happened to be his 800th career goal, while he became only the second player in history to do so after his longtime Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

    ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo to Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Top 5 players to watch out for during international break

    It was also Messi's 99th international goal. However, if history is to be believed, Messi and Ronaldo are not the only ones to have scored 800 career goals. Before the official data was collected, Brazilian legends Romario and Pele are said to have scored 1,000 career goals. But, some of them arrived in unofficial games, while the data now collected is for all official matches. Meanwhile, social media was in awe of the Argentine's recent historic achievement, as fans believe they are witnessing greatness.

    "I always dreamed of this moment and celebrating with you. In my country, Argentina. I don't want to forget all my previous teammates because we also did everything possible to get it. Let's enjoy the third star," said Messi after he and his team were felicitated following the triumph.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wake up India Lessons from defeat to Australia in ODIs that can shape World Cup 2023 preparations snt

    Wake up India! Lessons from defeat to Australia in ODIs that can shape World Cup 2023 preparations

    Shah Rukh Khan response to Irfan Pathan son dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan leaves internet in splits-ayh

    Shah Rukh Khan's response to Irfan Pathan's son dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' leaves internet in splits

    IPL 2023: Is Shubman Gill captain material for Gujarat Titans GT? Vikram Solanki remarks-ayh

    IPL 2023: Is Shubman Gill captain material for Gujarat Titans? Vikram Solanki remarks

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill return home after India suffers ODI series loss against Australia - WATCH-ayh

    Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill return home after India suffers ODI series loss against Australia - WATCH

    IPL 2023: All up to the franchises - Rohit Sharma on player workload management (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'All up to the franchises' - Rohit Sharma on player workload management (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Jack Dorsey wealth tumbles USD 526 million after Hindenburg report check his current net worth gcw

    Jack Dorsey’s wealth tumbles $526 million after Hindenburg report

    Kerala CM relief fund scam probe Vigilance to file 7 cases, probe 15 instances of fraud ANR

    Kerala CM’s relief fund scam probe: Vigilance to file 7 cases, probe 15 instances of fraud

    Parineeti Chopra's pictures with AAP MP Raghav Chadha spark dating rumors; know details

    Parineeti Chopra's pictures with AAP MP Raghav Chadha spark dating rumors; know details

    Congress to stage protest at Vijay Chowk against Rahul Gandhi's conviction; check details AJR

    Congress to stage protest at Vijay Chowk against Rahul Gandhi's conviction; check details

    Asia Cup 2023 to be held in Pakistan; neutral venue for India matches - Reports-ayh

    Asia Cup 2023 to be held in Pakistan; neutral venue for India matches - Reports

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon