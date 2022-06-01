Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi best in history after Diego Maradona, says Italy's Lorenzo Insigne

    Lionel Messi is set to get back in action for Argentina when the South American nation take on Italy in the Finalissima on June 2 at the Wembley Stadium.

    football Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 Lionel Messi best in history after Diego Maradona says Lorenzo Insigne snt
    Wembley Stadium, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 2:59 PM IST

    Ahead of Italy's clash against Argentina in the Fimalissima on June 2 at the Wembley Stadium, forward Lorenzo Insigne lauded legendary striker Lionel Messi and delivered an emotional message in support of the Argentinian superstar ahead of November's Qatar World Cup 2022.

    Wednesday's fixture pits the champions of Europe against their South American counterparts in a showdown agreed upon between UEFA and CONMEBOL. 

    Napoli forward stated that he wants Lionel Messi and Argentina to clinch the showpiece event in Qatar for the sake of legendary Diego Maradona. The 30-year-old forward is set to leave Napoli in the summer and join Toronto FC in the MLS.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

    "Argentina has Leo Messi, who for me is the best in history after Diego Maradona. I wish them success in the World Cup. Seeing Argentina is synonymous with seeing Maradona," Insigne said ahead of Finalissima 2022.

    Also read: Today it's Ukraine, tomorrow it may be you, says tearful Man City star Zinchenko

    Maradona, who passed away in 2020, left a mark on the football world, and the Serie A outfit Napoli renamed their home ground to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in honour of their former record goalscorer.

    Italy is the reigning European champion, while Argentina is the current holder of the Copa America trophy. It will be a one-off fixture played over 90 minutes. There is no extra time, so if the tie is level at the end of regulation time, it will go straight to penalties.

    The Argentine superstar will be looking to win his second international trophy on Wednesday. The team's squad had been training at the training grounds of Athletic Bilbao in northern Spain and had flown to England on Monday.

    It is worth mentioning that Italy failed to qualify for the Qatar World Cup 2022. The Euro 2020 champions were knocked out of the qualification campaign by North Macedonia in the semi-finals of the playoffs.

    Lorenzo Insigne is therefore rooting for the two-time world champion to come good in the showpiece tournament later this year in tribute to Deigo Maradona.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2022, 2:59 PM IST
