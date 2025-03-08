Cristiano Ronaldo's savage tease: Al-Nassr star calls lookalike fan 'very ugly', video goes viral (WATCH)

Cristiano Ronaldo playfully teased a lookalike fan, Gokmen Akdogan, ahead of Al-Nassr's match against Al-Shabab, highlighting his resemblance to the football star.

football Cristiano Ronaldo's savage tease: Al-Nassr star calls lookalike fan 'very ugly', video goes viral (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 4:50 PM IST

In a moment that caught the attention of fans both on and off the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo humorously called out a lookalike fan ahead of Al-Nassr's crucial match against Al-Shabab. The fan, who had a striking resemblance to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, was spotted standing among the spectators wearing a Portugal jersey and sporting slicked-back black hair, a style reminiscent of Ronaldo.

As Ronaldo warmed up before the game, he noticed the fan and appeared to take a playful jab. "Bro, you don't look like me," Ronaldo said with a light-hearted tone, before adding, "You are very ugly." The fan, seemingly taken aback, responded with a laugh and possibly some words in return, though they were difficult to make out.

Despite the cheeky comment, the interaction remained friendly. The fan laughed off the remark, giving a thumbs up while shouting, "You are the best, bro. You are the best," to which Ronaldo responded with his own thumbs-up and a smile. It was a humorous moment between the superstar and a fan, which lightened the mood before the match.

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's viral moment with lookalike fan

Who is Gokmen Akdogan?

Off the field, the lookalike fan in question, Gokmen Akdogan, is a Turkish-born social media influencer who has gained a substantial following on platforms like TikTok. With over 1.5 million followers and more than 15 million likes, Akdogan has become known for his comedic content and football-related posts, often drawing attention due to his resemblance to Ronaldo.

Originally from Adana, Turkey, Akdogan relocated to Saudi Arabia, where he continues to grow his brand. He is frequently spotted in football jerseys, sunglasses, and posing for selfies with fans who mistake him for the global football icon.

Cristiano Ronaldo's viral video sets internet abuzz

The video of the exchange quickly went viral on social media, sparking a flurry of reactions.

One fan quipped, “He didn’t say anything wrong—that guy doesn’t look like him at all!” Others chimed in, with one commenting, “Honestly, he looks more like a mix of Cancelo and CR7,” and another joking, “Imagine your idol recognizing you… but not in the way you’d hoped.”

A playful remark also asked, “Wait… does that mean Ronaldo just called himself ugly?”

As for Al-Nassr's performance, despite Ronaldo’s impressive goal in the game, which came from a tight angle following a pass from Sadio Mane, the team couldn’t secure a win. The match ended in a 2-2 draw after Al-Shabab equalized through Mohammed Al Shwirekh. Al-Nassr is currently fourth in the Saudi Pro League, still in the hunt for an AFC Champions League spot but 10 points adrift of leaders Al-Ittihad.

