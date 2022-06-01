Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Today it's Ukraine, tomorrow it may be you, says tearful Man City star Zinchenko

    Manchester City's defender Oleksandr Zinchenko talks about the Russian invasion of his country Ukraine ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Scotland.

    Today it's Ukraine, tomorrow it may be you, says tearful Man City star Zinchenko
    Hampden Park, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 1:58 PM IST

    In an emotional appeal to those listening, Manchester City star and Ukrainian footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko requested the Russian forces to stop the war on his country. Ahead of Ukraine's crucial Qatar World Cup 2022 qualifier against Scotland, the defender broke into tears, saying all he wants is to see peace in his homeland.

    Ukraine, ravaged by war since Russia's invasion in February, face Scotland at Hampden Park on Wednesday, and if they win, they will go on to take on Wales in Cardiff on Sunday for a place in the finals in Qatar in November.

    However, Zinchenko, who recently played a crucial role in Manchester City's Premier League title win, said the prospect of World Cup qualification was secondary to the main hope of his compatriots.

    Also read: Man City's emotional Zinchenko: Want to bring Premier League trophy to Ukraine

    "Every Ukrainian wants one thing -- to stop this war. I spoke to people from different countries all over the world, and I spoke to some Ukrainian kids who just don't understand what's happening back in Ukraine. They only want the war to stop. They have one dream to stop the war," Zinchenko said.

    "When it comes to football, the team, we have our own dream. We want to go to the World Cup, want to give these incredible emotions to the Ukrainians because they deserve it so much at this very moment," the Man City star added.

    "It's impossible to describe these feelings until you are not in this position. The things which are happening now in our country, it's not acceptable. It's something which I cannot even describe," he said.

    "So that's why we need to stop this aggression altogether and we need to win because Ukraine is a country of freedom. Ukraine is never going to give up. But the thing is, which I would like to say as well that a lot of countries maybe don't understand that: Today it is Ukraine but tomorrow it can be you. So that's why we need to be united and need to defeat aggression altogether," Zinchenko added.

    WATCH: An emotional Zinchenko talks about winning Premier League amid Ukraine war

    Ukraine has not played a competitive game since Russia's invasion but has played three friendly matches against club sides and trained together in Slovenia. The meeting with Scotland was postponed from its scheduled date in March, and Zinchenko is sure that there will be massive interest at home.

    "I am sure that the whole of Ukraine will be watching us. We will feel the support. We can talk a lot, but we need to prove everything on the field. We will try to make our people happy and proud," Zinchenko concluded.

