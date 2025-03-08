Jurgen Klopp reveals his Liverpool return date, fears jinxing Reds' Premier League title win (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed plans to return to Merseyside this season, but admitted that he is wary of being seen as a 'jinx' as the Reds edge closer to the Premier League title.

Klopp, who ended his legendary nine-year tenure at Liverpool last summer, has not set foot on Anfield turf since stepping down. During his time at the club, he led Liverpool to Premier League and Champions League triumphs, as well as securing the FA Cup and two League Cups. His departure has allowed current manager Arne Slot to take charge, enjoying a successful debut season.

Liverpool are currently 13 points clear of second-placed Arsenal in the title race, with just 10 matches remaining. With the Reds on the verge of securing the Premier League crown, Klopp confirmed he plans to return to the club to celebrate the likely title win.

Speaking at a charity event in South Africa, Klopp shared his hesitation about attending a match, fearing that his presence could bring bad luck if Liverpool were to lose. He stated, “I didn’t want to go earlier because I didn’t want to jinx it all the time. If I’m in the stadium for the first time and they lose, 'oh f*** sake.'”

Klopp confirmed that he would return for the final game of the season, when Liverpool host Crystal Palace at Anfield. "I will be there with the people, the people I saw when we were on the bus," Klopp explained, emphasizing that his visit will be to join in the celebration with fans, rather than to make a formal appearance.

Arne Slot, who has led the team to great success in Klopp’s absence, has previously invited the German back to Liverpool, saying that Klopp is welcome to visit at any time. “He can come here anytime he wants, to the games or even to this building,” Slot said. “For me, he is more than welcome."

Klopp, who took some time off after leaving Liverpool, has since assumed the role of Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull in January. Despite his new responsibilities, Klopp remains closely tied to his former club, with plans to join the celebrations as Liverpool nears the finish line in what is shaping up to be a historic title win.

