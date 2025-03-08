Jurgen Klopp reveals his Liverpool return date, fears jinxing Reds' Premier League title win (WATCH)

Jurgen Klopp plans to return to Liverpool for the Premier League title celebration, avoiding any jinx by waiting until the final game of the season.

football Jurgen Klopp reveals his Liverpool return date, fears jinxing Reds' Premier League title win (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 5:13 PM IST

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed plans to return to Merseyside this season, but admitted that he is wary of being seen as a 'jinx' as the Reds edge closer to the Premier League title.

Klopp, who ended his legendary nine-year tenure at Liverpool last summer, has not set foot on Anfield turf since stepping down. During his time at the club, he led Liverpool to Premier League and Champions League triumphs, as well as securing the FA Cup and two League Cups. His departure has allowed current manager Arne Slot to take charge, enjoying a successful debut season.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo's savage tease: Al-Nassr star calls lookalike fan 'very ugly', video goes viral (WATCH)

Liverpool are currently 13 points clear of second-placed Arsenal in the title race, with just 10 matches remaining. With the Reds on the verge of securing the Premier League crown, Klopp confirmed he plans to return to the club to celebrate the likely title win.

Speaking at a charity event in South Africa, Klopp shared his hesitation about attending a match, fearing that his presence could bring bad luck if Liverpool were to lose. He stated, “I didn’t want to go earlier because I didn’t want to jinx it all the time. If I’m in the stadium for the first time and they lose, 'oh f*** sake.'”

Klopp confirmed that he would return for the final game of the season, when Liverpool host Crystal Palace at Anfield. "I will be there with the people, the people I saw when we were on the bus," Klopp explained, emphasizing that his visit will be to join in the celebration with fans, rather than to make a formal appearance.

Arne Slot, who has led the team to great success in Klopp’s absence, has previously invited the German back to Liverpool, saying that Klopp is welcome to visit at any time. “He can come here anytime he wants, to the games or even to this building,” Slot said. “For me, he is more than welcome."

Also read: Manchester United vs Arsenal: Can Gunners overcome barren EPL goal-scoring run? What stats reveal

Klopp, who took some time off after leaving Liverpool, has since assumed the role of Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull in January. Despite his new responsibilities, Klopp remains closely tied to his former club, with plans to join the celebrations as Liverpool nears the finish line in what is shaping up to be a historic title win.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

football Cristiano Ronaldo's savage tease: Al-Nassr star calls lookalike fan 'very ugly', video goes viral (WATCH) snt

Cristiano Ronaldo's savage tease: Al-Nassr star calls lookalike fan 'very ugly', video goes viral (WATCH)

india vs new zealand champions trophy 2025 final ind vs nz preview rohit sharma virat kohli key players to watch out dubai snt

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final preview: Can India overcome New Zealand to reclaim title after 12 years?

Javed Akhtar defends Shami amid Ramzan fasting row, asks pacer to ignore 'reactionary bigoted i****s' snt

Javed Akhtar defends Shami amid Ramzan fasting row, asks pacer to ignore 'reactionary bigoted i****s'

'Kohli or Williamson are trouble if they get set', warns Ravi Shastri ahead of IND vs NZ CT 2025 final (WATCH) vkp

'Kohli or Williamson are trouble if they get set', warns Ravi Shastri ahead of IND vs NZ CT 2025 final (WATCH)

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 final: Gambhir lauds Ravindra Jadeja as world's top all-rounder (WATCH) snt

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 final: Gambhir lauds Ravindra Jadeja as world's top all-rounder (WATCH)

Recent Stories

How Changes in the RBI Monetary Policy Affect Your Home Loan Interest Rate

How Changes in the RBI Monetary Policy Affect Your Home Loan Interest Rate

Delhi govt launches Mahila Samridhi Yojna: Rs 5,100 crore scheme for women empowerment, financial independence vkp

Delhi govt launches Mahila Samridhi Yojna: Rs 5,100 crore scheme for women empowerment, financial independence

'Forgive one murder': NCP (SP) leader's unusual women's day demand from President Murmu amid rising crimes shk

'Forgive one murder': NCP (SP) leader's unusual women's day demand from President Murmu amid rising crimes

Play A23 Rummy T10 Tourney & Win Exciting Prizes Worth 30 Lakh

Play A23 Rummy T10 Tourney & Win Exciting Prizes Worth ₹30 Lakh!

Prahlad Joshi slams MK Stalin's delimitation protest, accuses him of covering up corruption vkp

Prahlad Joshi slams MK Stalin's delimitation protest, accuses him of covering up corruption

Recent Videos

'When Daughters Come Home Late, You Ask, But Do You...':PM Modi On Women's Day in Navsari

'When Daughters Come Home Late, You Ask, But Do You...':PM Modi On Women's Day in Navsari

Video Icon
Autographs, Smiles & Fans Bid Emotional Goodbye to Team India After Practice | ICC Champions Trophy

Autographs, Smiles & Fans Bid Emotional Goodbye to Team India After Practice | ICC Champions Trophy

Video Icon
ICC Champions Trophy Final: India vs New Zealand Pitch Revealed - Pakistan Connection?

ICC Champions Trophy Final: India vs New Zealand Pitch Revealed - Pakistan Connection?

Video Icon
Some Congress Leaders Conniving with BJP: Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat | Asianet Newsable

Some Congress Leaders Conniving with BJP: Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Farhan Akhtar’s Concert Becomes a Tribute to Women’s Day | MARD Initiative

Farhan Akhtar’s Concert Becomes a Tribute to Women’s Day | MARD Initiative

Video Icon