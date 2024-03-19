Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISL 2023-24: Amrinder Singh's Rise; From streets of Punjab to goalkeeping glory in Indian football

    Explore the remarkable journey of Amrinder Singh, from his humble beginnings in Punjab to becoming a key figure in the Indian Super League. 

    ISL 2023-24: Amrinder Singh's Rise; From streets of Punjab to goalkeeping glory in Indian football
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 6:54 PM IST

    Amrinder Singh's unwavering commitment to his goalkeeping craft is evident in his journey from the narrow lanes of Mahilpur, Punjab, to the prestigious stage of Indian football. With aspirations of donning the national team jersey, Amrinder shares his inspiring story and highlights the pivotal role played by the Indian Super League (ISL) in shaping the future of Indian footballers.

    Having risen through the ranks over the past decade, Amrinder's career trajectory mirrors the evolution of the ISL. From his early days with Pune FC to stints with Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City FC, and the Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Amrinder's accolades include winning the I-League, Federation Cup, and Super Cup. His leadership as the captain of Mumbai City FC in the 2020-21 season further solidified his status as a stalwart in Indian football.

    Reflecting on his journey, Amrinder emphasises the importance of hard work and perseverance, especially in overcoming challenges encountered during his formative years. He credits the ISL for providing a platform for young Indian footballers to pursue their dreams and secure financially viable careers in the sport.

    Amrinder acknowledges the invaluable role played by foreign expertise in his development as a goalkeeper. With coaches like Manu Patricio and Juanma Cruz, he has honed his skills and gained valuable insights into the nuances of goalkeeping. The influx of international talent in the ISL has elevated the quality of Indian football, paving the way for future success on the global stage.

    As Odisha FC strives for success in the ongoing ISL season, Amrinder remains focused on contributing to his team's quest for the League Winners Shield. With his sights set on earning a coveted spot in the national team, Amrinder's dedication and determination serve as an inspiration to aspiring footballers across the country.

    As the ISL resumes action after the international break, Amrinder's journey continues, fuelled by his unwavering passion for the game and his relentless pursuit of excellence on and off the field.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 7:00 PM IST
