    Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard unveil stunning new Norway football kits

    Get a glimpse of Norway's latest football kits, as showcased by Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard.

    Football Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard unveil stunning new Norway football kits osf
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 3:30 PM IST

    Despite Norway's absence from this summer's European Championship, the unveiling of their latest kits is a testament to their timeless elegance. Modeled by Erling Haaland of Manchester City and Martin Ødegaard of Arsenal, the Nike home jersey boasts vertical stripes in shades of red, white, and blue, drawing inspiration from the nation's iconic flag and the renowned sword of Harald Hårfagre monument.

    Equally captivating is the away jersey, adorned with bursts of blue against a pristine white background, reminiscent of the mesmerising northern lights.

    Also Read: Lionel Messi ruled out of Argentina friendlies due to hamstring injury

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 3:39 PM IST
