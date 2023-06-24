Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Inter Miami secures Barcelona Legend Sergio Busquets in High-Profile signing

    Inter Miami secures Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets in a major signing, adding significant experience to their squad.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 24, 2023, 4:08 PM IST

    Inter Miami has officially announced the addition of Barcelona icon Sergio Busquets to their squad. After an illustrious 15-year career at Barcelona, Busquets is set to embark on a new chapter with the Florida-based club.

    With an impressive tally of almost 722 appearances for the Catalan giants, Busquets brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Inter Miami.

    The Major League Soccer team revealed the signing accompanied by glowing endorsements from renowned figures in football, including Pep Guardiola, Xavi, Luka Modric, and Lionel Messi.

    Joining the ranks of esteemed European stars who have chosen the United States as their final career destination, the 34-year-old midfielder significantly bolsters Inter Miami's aspirations of making a global impact in the sport.

    Busquets follows in the footsteps of former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi as Inter Miami's second high-profile signing this summer, further fueling the club's ambition to establish themselves among football's elite.

    The 34-year-old becomes Inter Miami’s second summer signing alongside ex-Barca teammate Messi as the league looks to take its next step towards breaking into the top leagues of world football.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2023, 4:12 PM IST
