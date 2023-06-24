Inter Miami secures Barcelona Legend Sergio Busquets in High-Profile signing

Inter Miami has officially announced the addition of Barcelona icon Sergio Busquets to their squad. After an illustrious 15-year career at Barcelona, Busquets is set to embark on a new chapter with the Florida-based club.

With an impressive tally of almost 722 appearances for the Catalan giants, Busquets brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Inter Miami.

The Major League Soccer team revealed the signing accompanied by glowing endorsements from renowned figures in football, including Pep Guardiola, Xavi, Luka Modric, and Lionel Messi.

Joining the ranks of esteemed European stars who have chosen the United States as their final career destination, the 34-year-old midfielder significantly bolsters Inter Miami's aspirations of making a global impact in the sport.

Busquets follows in the footsteps of former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi as Inter Miami's second high-profile signing this summer, further fueling the club's ambition to establish themselves among football's elite.

