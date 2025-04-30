6 times Rohit Sharma proved he's a die hard Real Madrid fan

From Instagram posts to Bernabeu visits — Hitman’s love for Los Blancos is as real as it gets.
Rohit Sharma's social media has posts showcasing his love for the club, including pictures with David Beckham.
Whether during travel or downtime, Rohit has been spotted multiple times wearing Real Madrid jerseys.
Rohit Sharma once set internet abuzz with his meeting with club legend Iker Casillas.
Hitman has cherished the club's achievements and has been vocal about it on social media.
From the pitch to the Bernabeu — Rohit Sharma bleeds white for Real Madrid!
