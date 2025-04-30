English

6 times Rohit Sharma proved he's a die hard Real Madrid fan

Author: Sunita Iyer Image Credits:Getty
A True Madristas

From Instagram posts to Bernabeu visits — Hitman’s love for Los Blancos is as real as it gets.

Image credits: Rohit Sharma/Instagram
Moments with legends

Rohit Sharma's social media has posts showcasing his love for the club, including pictures with David Beckham.

Image credits: Rohit Sharma/Instagram
Hala Madrid

Whether during travel or downtime, Rohit has been spotted multiple times wearing Real Madrid jerseys.

Image credits: Rohit Sharma/Instagram
Posing with club legends

Rohit Sharma once set internet abuzz with his meeting with club legend Iker Casillas.

Image credits: Rohit Sharma/Instagram
Celebrating Real Madrid's wins

Hitman has cherished the club's achievements and has been vocal about it on social media.

Image credits: Rohit Sharma/Instagram
Hitman bleeds white

From the pitch to the Bernabeu — Rohit Sharma bleeds white for Real Madrid!

Image credits: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

