Rohit Sharma Birthday: 15 knocks that defined ‘Hitman’ greatness

Rohit Sharma announced his arrival in international cricket with a brilliant knock of 50 off 40 balls against South Africa at the T20 World Cup in 2007.
When India were reeling at 87/3, Rohit Sharma walked in to bat at No.5 and scored 66 off 87 balls and formed a crucial 113-run stand with Tendulkar in 240-run chase.
Rohit Sharma registered his first century as an opener, scoring 141 off 123 balls to help India chase down a 360-run target in Jaipur.
Rohit Sharma registered his first ODI double century, scoring 209 against Australia in Bengaluru. He was the 2nd Indian batter after Tendulkar and Sehwag to achieve this feat.
Rohit Sharma registered his maiden Test century on debut against West Indies, scoring 177 off 301 balls in the first innings at Eden Gardens.
A year later, Rohit Sharma played a record-breaking ODI knock of 264 off 173 balls against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens.
Rohit Sharma stood tall for India with a knock of 106 off 66 balls to help the side post a total of 199/5, but his effort went in vain.
Rohit Sharma became the first batter to record 3 ODI double centuries, when he scored 208 off 153 balls against Sri Lanka in Mohali in 2017.
Rohit Sharma registered his first Test double century against South Africa, scoring 212 off 255 balls in the first innings of the Ranchi Test in 2019.
Rohit Sharma emerged as lone warrior in India’s 7-wicket in the ODI World Cup clash against South Africa, scoring an unbeaten 122 to chase down 228-run target.
In the ODI World Cup match against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma guided India to 336/5 with a knock of 140 off 113 balls, which was eventually paid off.
Rohit Sharma displayed his resilience and composure as he played an unbeaten 100 off 56 balls to help India chase a 200-run target against England in Bristol.
Rohit Sharma registered his first Test century on England soil, scoring a much-needed 127 off 256 balls in the 2nd innings, laying a foundation for a 157-run victory at The Oval.
Rohit Sharma stepped up for India when he was needed the most in the T20 World Cup clash against Australia, scoring 92 off 41 balls to a solid total of 205/5.
Rohit Sharma ended his ODI century drought with a knock of 119 off 90 balls in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series against England in Cuttack.
