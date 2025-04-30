Rohit Sharma's mother, Purnima Sharma, posted a heartwarming collage of rare childhood photos on Instagram to wish him a happy 38th birthday. Rohit is one of the greatest openers in the history of cricket.

Team India and star batter Rohit Sharma’s mother, Purnima Sharma wished his son on his birthday. Rohit Sharma turned 38 on Wednesday, April 30. The Mumbai cricketer is regarded as one of the greatest ever batters the cricketing world has ever seen.

After making his international debut for Team India in an ODI match against Ireland, Rohit Sharma went on to establish himself as one of the batting mainstays for India across all formats of the game Due to his ability to unleash his firepower and effortlessly time the ball, Rohit Sharma earned the sobriquet ‘Hitman’. The 38-year-old holds the record for being the only player to score three centuries in the history of ODI Cricket.

Rohit Sharma is also considered one of the greatest captains for Team India as he led the Men in Blue to T20 World Cup title in 2024 and Champions Trophy this year. With this, Rohit became the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to win two ICC titles, further solidifying legacy as one of India’s most successful cricket leaders.

Rohit Sharma’s mother’s heartwarming wishes

As the cricket fraternity is pouring in wishes on Rohit Sharma’s birthday, what caught the attention of the netizens was his mother Purrnima’s heartwarming Instagram post to wish his son. Taking to Instagram handle, Poornima posted a collage of rare childhood and young pictures of Rohit Sharma with ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO A GREAT SON’ in the middle of the collage.

A simple Instagram post with a collage and no caption garnered attention of the fans, who were touched by the emotional gesture and flooded the comments section with love and birthday wishes to ‘Hitman’ to world cricket.

Rohit Sharma’s mother played a pivotal role in shaping his early cricketing journey. Despite financial hardships, the Nagpur-born cricketer’s mother stood strong by his side and supported him wholeheartedly to to pursue his passion for cricket, making countless sacrifices, including shifting him to his uncle’s home in Borivali to to ensure he had access to better coaching facilities and opportunities to pursue his cricketing dreams.

Rohit Sharma’s mother rarely makes public appearances. She was present at the Wankhede Stadium during the Team India’s T20 World Cup celebrations. Purnima was ecstatic upon meeting her son, who returned home as T20 World Cup winning captain.

Rohit Sharma’s career

Rohit Sharma’s first career breakthrough came when he played a crucial knock of 50 off 40 balls against South Africa in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007. Since then, he became a regular in India’s playing XI. Rohit was not picked for the 2011 ODI World Cup, where India won by defeating Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma was a middle-order batter for India until then MS Dhoni decided to promote him as an opener during the 2013 Champions Trophy against South Africa. Thereafter, the right-handed continued to play as an opener and emerged as the one of the most destructive openers in the cricketing world. In 2022, Rohit Sharma was appointed as the all-format captain and led Team India in a successful home series. Apart from winning the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy, Rohit led Team India to the 2023 ODI World Cup final, but lost to Australia.

Rohit Sharma is leading only in Tests and ODIs as he retired from the T20Is after captaining the Men in Blue to the T20 World Cup triumph last year.

Rohit Sharma is the fourth-leading run-getter for India across all formats, amassing 19700 runs, including 3 double centuries, 46 centuries, and 108 fifties, at an average of 42.18 in 499 matches. Rohit scored a record-breaking ODI knock of 264 against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens Stadium in 2014.