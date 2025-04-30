- Home
From 'Trump 2028' to 'drill, baby, drill': Trump's top 10 quirky quotes as he marks 100 days as US President
In his first 100 days back in office, Donald Trump emphasized national pride, energy independence, and a return to traditional values. His rhetoric focused on combating perceived injustices and reinforcing America's global standing.
We’re just getting started
Donald Trump, serving as the 47th President of the United States, emphasized that his administration's work had only begun, suggesting that US is heading in the right direction. At his Michigan rally, Trump claimed his administration had achieved more in 100 days than most do in full terms, signaling ambitious plans ahead.
Nothing will stop me
Trump revisited many of his familiar talking points, renewing attacks on judges and past administrations while making broad claims about the economy and immigration. Expressing defiance, he pledged to push forward with his agenda despite resistance—especially from what he labeled "communist radical left judges," who he accused of blocking his policies.
The golden age of America begins right now
"By the time the sun sets tomorrow, the invasion of our country will have come to a halt," Trump said to cheers at a "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" at the Capital One Arena. Trump promised immediate and severe immigration limits, emphasizing swift action on border security. He proclaimed the start of a prosperous era for the United States under his leadership.
Women's sports will be only for women
Addressing social policies, Trump claimed to have ended certain diversity and inclusion initiatives, focusing on traditional gender definitions. "From now on women’s sports will be only for women," Trump said before signing an order at the White House, where he was joined by several female athletes. "With this executive order, the war on women’s sports is over."
Drill, baby, drill
Donald Trump wants the oil and gas industry to “drill, baby, drill” in pursuit of boosting fossil fuel production and reverse climate policies and regulations. Reiterating his energy policy, Trump declared a national energy emergency and emphasized increased domestic oil production.
The revolution of common sense
Trump announced that he would sign a series of executive orders on his first day in office, aiming to launch what he called “the complete restoration of America” and a “revolution of common sense.” “It’s all about common sense,” Trump declared, calling the actions historic and a first step in delivering on his promise to reshape the nation’s direction.
We will end the Green New Deal
Addressing trade and foreign policy, Trump emphasized a stance against perceived exploitation by other nations. Trump announced the revocation of environmental policies, aiming to boost the auto industry and reduce regulations. He said, "We will be the envy of every nation and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer. During every single day of the Trump administration, I will, very simply, put America first."
We will be a manufacturing nation once again
Highlighting his economic plans, Trump emphasized revitalizing American manufacturing and energy sectors. He said, "In everything we do, my administration will be inspired by a strong pursuit of excellence and unrelenting success. We will not forget our country, we will not forget our Constitution, and we will not forget our God. Can’t do that."
We will export American energy all over the world
Trump outlined plans to reduce energy costs and increase exports, leveraging the country's oil and gas reserves. US officials believe that by ramping up oil and gas exports, the United States can help secure a more predictable and robust energy supply.
Trump 2028, anybody?
Donald Trump and his aides teased the idea of a third term, eliciting cheers from supporters. Trump said he was 'not joking' about the possibility of seeking a third term as president of the United States, even though the US Constitution bars presidents from being elected more than twice. "There are methods which you could do it," Trump said.