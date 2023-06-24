Chelsea reject Manchester United's third bid for Mason Mount, but Negotiations continue

Chelsea has turned down Manchester United's third bid for Mason Mount, but they have made a counter offer as they aim to reach an agreement. The 24-year-old midfielder's contract at Stamford Bridge is set to expire next summer, and despite months of negotiations, talks for a contract extension have failed to produce a resolution between the two parties.

Manchester United has been keen on making Mount their first signing of the summer and had previously seen two bids for the player rejected by Chelsea. On Friday, 90min reported that a third bid, totaling £55 million including add-ons, had been submitted. However, Chelsea has declined United's latest offer and countered with a proposal of £58 million guaranteed plus £7 million in add-ons.

Acknowledging that Mount's future appears to lie outside of west London, Chelsea has demonstrated a willingness to strike a deal with United. United's manager, Erik ten Hag, is eager to secure Mount's signature. Despite the threat of United walking away from negotiations if their third offer was rejected, sources have confirmed to 90min that discussions between the two clubs are still ongoing, with confidence that an agreement can be reached.

Mount has reportedly agreed in principle to personal terms with Manchester United, and he is viewed as a crucial signing by Ten Hag as the club prepares to make its return to the Champions League.

