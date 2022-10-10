Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Heartbreaking': Fans devastated after Brighton's Enock Mwepu forced to retire with heart condition

    Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday announced that 24-year-old midfielder Enock Mwepu had been forced to retire from football following the discovery of a hereditary heart condition, leaving fans devastated.

    football 'Heartbreaking': Fans devastated after Brighton Enock Mwepu zambia forced to retire with heart condition snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 4:40 PM IST

    In what has left football enthusiasts worldwide devasted, 24-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire from the sport after discovering a hereditary heart condition.

    Mwepu, who captained Zambia's national side, is well-known on the south coast and has made 27 appearances for the Seagulls since he arrived from Red Bull Salzburg last summer, including six already this season.

    Brighton confirmed the news in a statement, "Enock Mwepu has been forced to end his playing career following the diagnosis of a hereditary heart condition."

    "The condition, which can worsen over time, would put Enock at an extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event, if he were to continue playing competitive football," the statement added.

    Also read: Arsenal vs Liverpool: Did Henderson racially abuse Gabriel, forcing Xhaka to react? FA investigates 'incident'

    "Enock was taken ill while on a flight to join up with Zambia during the international break and after a period in hospital in Mali he returned to Brighton to undergo further cardiac tests and ongoing care," the statement further said.

    "These tests have concluded that his illness is due to a hereditary cardiac condition, which manifests later in life and was not previously evident on regular cardiac screening. Sadly this can be exacerbated by playing sport so Enock has been advised that the only option, for the sake of his own safety, is for him to stop playing football," the statement concluded.

    Meanwhile, Brighton's chairman Tony Bloom said, "We are all absolutely devastated for Enock. He and his family have had a traumatic few weeks and while we are just thankful he has come through that period, he has seen such a promising career cut short at such a young age. As a club we will give him all the love, help and support we possibly can to make a full recovery, and then as he decides on the next steps in his life."

    Brighton's new coach Roberto De Zerbi added, "I am so sorry for Enock. Before I arrived I looked at all the squad, and he was a player I was so excited and looking forward to working with. We will do everything we can to help him."

    football 'Heartbreaking': Fans devastated after Brighton Enock Mwepu zambia forced to retire with heart condition snt

    The shocking news has devastated football fans, with several taking to Twitter to express their grief. "It hurts the most when you see a talented person who came from nothing and worked so hard lose the dream they worked for," noted one user.

    Cadiz Club de Futbol in India noted, "Sad news. We wish the best to Enock and his family."

    "Heartbreaking, all the hard work and sacrifices he made to reach the pinnacle of the game and then this. Really hope Brighton/FA find and offer him a non-playing role to help cope with the news and keep him involved in football long term," another fan said.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates 700th club career goal to Man United fans; lauds team's 'great win'

    Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 4:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Women Asia Cup 2022: India hammers Thailand by 9 wickets, scales atop the points table-ayh

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: India hammers Thailand by 9 wickets, scales atop the points table

    All about Droni, the Made-in-India camera drone launched by MS Dhoni; Know its features snt

    All about Droni, the Made-in-India camera drone launched by MS Dhoni; Know its features

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Urvashi Rautela stalking Rishabh Pant? Actress latest post from Australia has fans talking-ayh

    Is Urvashi Rautela stalking Rishabh Pant? Actress's latest post from Australia has fans talking

    pro-wrestling WWE: After Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas looks set for return-ayh

    WWE: After Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas looks set for return

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: You were in beast mode - Shreyas Iyer to Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'You were in beast mode' - Shreyas Iyer to Ishan Kishan

    Recent Stories

    Women Asia Cup 2022: India hammers Thailand by 9 wickets, scales atop the points table-ayh

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: India hammers Thailand by 9 wickets, scales atop the points table

    Symptoms complications causes and treatments of Type 2 diabetes you should know sur

    Symptoms, complications, causes and treatments of Type 2 diabetes you should know

    Gujarat election 2022 PM Modi takes dig at AAP says Urban naxals trying to enter state in new appearances gcw

    Gujarat election 2022: PM Modi takes dig at AAP, says 'Urban naxals trying to enter state in new appearances'

    NASA captures an image of Bubble Nebula, 7,100 light-years from Earth; here's what we know - adt

    NASA captures an image of Bubble Nebula, 7,100 light-years from Earth; here's what we know

    football cristiano Ronaldo vs lionel Messi: Andy Gray explains what separates Man United icon from PSG star after 700th goal snt

    Ronaldo vs Messi: Andy Gray explains what separates Man United icon from PSG star after 700th goal

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2md ODI: My strength is to hit sixes - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'My strength is to hit sixes' - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon