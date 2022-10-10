'Heartbreaking': Fans devastated after Brighton's Enock Mwepu forced to retire with heart condition

Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday announced that 24-year-old midfielder Enock Mwepu had been forced to retire from football following the discovery of a hereditary heart condition, leaving fans devastated.

Mwepu, who captained Zambia's national side, is well-known on the south coast and has made 27 appearances for the Seagulls since he arrived from Red Bull Salzburg last summer, including six already this season.

Brighton confirmed the news in a statement, "Enock Mwepu has been forced to end his playing career following the diagnosis of a hereditary heart condition."

"The condition, which can worsen over time, would put Enock at an extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event, if he were to continue playing competitive football," the statement added.

"Enock was taken ill while on a flight to join up with Zambia during the international break and after a period in hospital in Mali he returned to Brighton to undergo further cardiac tests and ongoing care," the statement further said.

"These tests have concluded that his illness is due to a hereditary cardiac condition, which manifests later in life and was not previously evident on regular cardiac screening. Sadly this can be exacerbated by playing sport so Enock has been advised that the only option, for the sake of his own safety, is for him to stop playing football," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Brighton's chairman Tony Bloom said, "We are all absolutely devastated for Enock. He and his family have had a traumatic few weeks and while we are just thankful he has come through that period, he has seen such a promising career cut short at such a young age. As a club we will give him all the love, help and support we possibly can to make a full recovery, and then as he decides on the next steps in his life."

Brighton's new coach Roberto De Zerbi added, "I am so sorry for Enock. Before I arrived I looked at all the squad, and he was a player I was so excited and looking forward to working with. We will do everything we can to help him."

The shocking news has devastated football fans, with several taking to Twitter to express their grief. "It hurts the most when you see a talented person who came from nothing and worked so hard lose the dream they worked for," noted one user.

Cadiz Club de Futbol in India noted, "Sad news. We wish the best to Enock and his family."

"Heartbreaking, all the hard work and sacrifices he made to reach the pinnacle of the game and then this. Really hope Brighton/FA find and offer him a non-playing role to help cope with the news and keep him involved in football long term," another fan said.

