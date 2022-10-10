Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arsenal vs Liverpool: Did Henderson racially abuse Gabriel, forcing Xhaka to react? FA investigates 'incident'

    The Football Association (FA) is investigating the details of an incident towards the end of Arsenal's 3-2 win over Liverpool in their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Fans believe the Reds' Jordan Henderson 'racially abused' Gabriel, forcing Granit Xhaka to stand up for his teammate.

    football epl Arsenal vs Liverpool: Did Henderson racially abuse Gabriel, forcing Xhaka to react? FA investigates 'incident' snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 12:43 PM IST

    Emirates Stadium erupted on Sunday after Arsenal registered a 3-2 victory over Liverpool in their Premier League clash, taking the Gunners back on top of the table. 

    Gabriel Martinelli scored a sensational opening goal in under 1 minute, and Bukayo Saka scored the remaining two goals, including a penalty kick, to help Mikel Arteta's men elevate past Manchester City after nine games in the league.

    Also read: EPL 2022-23: 'Liverpool is not in the title race' - Jurgen Klopp after Arsenal defeat

    Liverpool had twice come back from deficits to draw the game when Arsenal was awarded a penalty kick with 15 minutes left for Thiago Alcantara's foul on Gabriel Jesus, which had minimal contact but was upheld by VAR.

    And then the drama unfolded.

    Following the decision, there was a flashpoint as tempers flared, involving players from both sides, most notably Jordan Henderson, Gabriel Magalhaes and Granit Xhaka. The Liverpool midfielder and Arsenal defender were engaged in a heated verbal altercation, after which the Brazilian spoke to referee Michael Oliver. In the meantime, Xhaka exchanged heated words with the Englishman before players from both sides tried to diffuse the situation.

    football epl Arsenal vs Liverpool: Did Henderson racially abuse Gabriel, forcing Xhaka to react? FA investigates 'incident' snt

    The referee then went to the touchline to speak with Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp before the game continued. In this post-match interview, the Liverpool boss said he was 'not allowed' to divulge any details of what happened. Meanwhile, the Arsenal manager stated, "It was an incident that happened. Whatever happens on that pitch stays on that pitch."

    The FA announced last evening that it is now reviewing the incident with Olivier and his match officials. "We are aware of an incident that took place during the match between Arsenal and Liverpool. We are in dialogue with the match officials and will review the details of the incident," an FA spokesperson said.

    Meanwhile, angry fans took to Twitter even as a massive public outrage ensued. Several users believe that Henderson racially abused Gabriel and condemned the Englishman for his behaviour. Some noted Xhaka's reaction to the entire situation and lauded the Swiss player for standing up against what they believed was an act of racism.

    football epl Arsenal vs Liverpool: Did Henderson racially abuse Gabriel, forcing Xhaka to react? FA investigates 'incident' snt

    Also read: What sets Arsenal boss Arteta apart from Man City's Guardiola? Gabriel Jesus reveals in major admission

    'No room for racism' is a campaign strongly advocated by the Premier League, and several fans urged FA to take stringent action against the Liverpool midfielder if he did racially abused the Brazilian defender. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 12:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23: Liverpool is not in the title race - Jurgen Klopp after Arsenal defeat-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Liverpool is not in the title race' - Jurgen Klopp after Arsenal defeat

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23: erik Ten Hag, bruno Fernandes pay tribute to cristiano Ronaldo after his 700th club goal-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Ten Hag, Fernandes pay tribute to Ronaldo after his 700th club goal

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: Social media elated as Shreyas Iyer ton helps India square series against South Africa-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: Social media elated as Shreyas Iyer's ton helps India square series

    tennis Astana Open 2022 Final: Novak Djokovic routs Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his 90th ATP Tour title, twitter reactions-ayh

    Astana Open 2022 Final: Novak Djokovic routs Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his 90th ATP Tour title

    Chapri Dhoni - Mahendra Singh Dhoni gets bizarre wax statue in Mysore; meme fest breaks out-ayh

    'Chapri Dhoni' - MSD gets bizarre wax statue in Mysore; meme fest breaks out

    Recent Stories

    Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away: Yogi Adityanath announces three-day state mourning in Uttar Pradesh AJR

    Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away: Yogi Adityanath announces three-day state mourning in Uttar Pradesh

    Uunchai Poster Amitabh Bachchan character poster out on the occasion of actor 80th birthday RBA

    Uunchai Poster: Amitabh Bachchan’s character poster out on the occasion of actor’s 80th birthday

    Lufthansa bans Apple AirTags from luggage classifies it as dangerous gcw

    Lufthansa bans Apple AirTags from luggage, classifies it as 'dangerous'

    TS ICET 2022 Counseling Phase 1 certificate verification to commence today; know details here - adt

    TS ICET 2022 Counseling Phase 1 certificate verification to commence today; know details here

    Beware The Yellow Gangs will be here on November 11

    Beware! The Yellow Gangs will be here on November 11

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2md ODI: My strength is to hit sixes - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'My strength is to hit sixes' - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon