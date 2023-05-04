Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Has Lionel Messi played his last game for PSG, with a return to Barcelona on the horizon?

    PSG has suspended Lionel Messi over his unauthorised travel to Saudi Arabia for a family vacation. Meanwhile, reports suggest that he might have played his last game with the club, as he aims for a Barcelona return.

    Has Lionel Messi played his last game for PSG, with a return to Barcelona on the horizon?
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published May 4, 2023, 2:23 PM IST

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has been suspended by reigning French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) following his unauthorised family holiday in Saudi Arabia. As a result, he will not be allowed to compete in the Parisians' contests or training sessions for two weeks, with the club still having five more ties remaining in its Ligue 1 title defence.

    Messi's trip to Saudi partners with Tourism Saudi, for which he is the brand ambassador. However, reports also suggest that it could be more than a family vacation, as Al-Hilal, a Riyadh-based club where he is currently holidaying, is looking to bring him to the city by offering a lucrative contract, which would also allow him to resume his long-time rivalry with Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently playing for Al-Nassr.

    Following Messi's suspension, some fans protested outside PSG headquarters in the French capital, shouting slogans against Messi. Also, some even protested outside club striker Neymar's house, demanding that he leave the club, an act that the Parisians have strongly condemned. Consequently, there has been a feeling that the Argentine might have already played his final fixture for PSG, reports 90min.

    There have been talks about Messi returning to his former boyhood club, Spanish giant Barcelona. Despite the Blaugrana's financial struggles, club officials are working tirelessly to make his return happen, as talks have already been initiated between the club and his agent-cum-father Jorge. However, if Messi's move to Barca and Al-Hilal fails to materialise, his final option could be to move to Major League Soccer (MLS), where Inter Miami has long been craving his services.

