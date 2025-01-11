'Great to be back': David Moyes makes grand return to Everton after 12 years for 2nd stint

In his first stint as the manager of Everton, David Moyes established himself one of the well-known figures, helping the club secure Champions League qualification on multiple occasions.

Legendary football coach David Moyes made a sensational return to Everton Football Club (EFC) after a gap of 12 long years on Saturday, January 11. The 61-year-old left the club in 2013 after spending 11 years as a manager to join the Manchester United Club.

Moyes has replaced Sean Dyche, who was sacked as the manager a few hours before Everton's third round match against Peterborough in the FA Cup at the Goodson Park. However, Everton registered a 2-0 win over Peterborough. David Moyes’ reappointment as the manager of the club was a surprise as he left the club under controversial circumstances following a successful tenure in 2013. He returned to Everton after agreeing to a deal till 2027.

Speaking about his return to the club, which he managed from 2002 to 2013, Moyes said that it is great to be back, adding that he didn’t give himself a second thought when he was offered to rejoin the club. The legendary coach said that he wants to rebuild the club.

“It’s great to be back! I enjoyed 11 wonderful and successful years at Everton and didn’t hesitate when I was offered the opportunity to rejoin this great club.” Moyes said in a statement.

“I’m excited to be working with The Friedkin Group and I am looking forward to helping them rebuild the club.

“Now we need Goodison and all Evertonians to play their part in getting behind the players in this important season so we can move into our fabulous new stadium as a Premier League team.” he added.

In his first stint as the manager of Everton, David Moyes established himself one of the well-known figures, helping the club secure Champions League qualification on multiple occasions. He guided the team to Champions League in 2004/05 by finishing fourth in the Premier League. During his time at Everton, David Moyes won the League Managers Association’s Manager of the Year award in 2003, 2005, and 2009. After leaving Everton in 2013, Moyes went on to manage clubs like Manchester United (2013-14), Real Sociedad (2014-15), Sunderland (2016-17), and West Ham United (2017-2024).

