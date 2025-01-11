Marcus Rashford linked with Barcelona move after Blaugrana enter race to sign Man United star

FC Barcelona are in race alongside AC Milan, Juventus, Paris Saint Germain, West Ham United and AS Monaco to secure the signature of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, whose departure has been approved club's manager Ruben Amorin.

Manchester United star striker Marcrus Rashford is playing his final season with the Red Devils as the club is set to sell him in the upcoming transfer window this month. United manager Ruben Amorin has approved the departure of Rashford, ending his 20 years of association with the club.

Manchester United and boss Amorin are looking to increase their revenue and fund the money into signing players in order to rebuild their squad for the ongoing as well as the next football season. With Rashford, the club have received bids from top European clubs who have expressed their interest to sign the England international. The likes of AC Milan, Juventus, Paris Saint Germain and West Ham United are taking interest in having Rashford on the board.

However, Spanish giants Barcelona have become latest to enter the race in signing Marcus Rashford in the upcoming transfer window. The Catalans are looking to secure the services of Manchester United star on loan that they can potentially make it permanent, according to the report by Deco, sporting director of FC Barcelona, is currently assessing the feasibility of having Rashford’s signature.

The main issue has been his salary, which has been stumbling blocks for most of the parties who are interested in signing Marcus Rashford. Given the struggling financial condition, Barcelona are looking to sell some of the memorabilia in order to get some funds in order to sign players, including Rashford in this transfer window.

According to the report by Sport, Deco had recently held talks with representatives of Marcus Rashford, with FC Barcelona looking at an option of signing the England striker on loan until the end of the ongoing season. Despite their financial condition that has restricted them from making any big moves, Blaugrana are willing to go all out in order to have Rashford on their board.

In order to improve the financial condition, Barcelona are reportedly looking to sell some of their talented players, including Ronald Araujo, Eric García, and Ansu Fati in the transfer window. So, it would help them have some funds to sign Rashford. However, Barcelona are facing stiff competition from Ligue 1 club AS Monaco as they are making ‘realistic’ offers to secure the signature of Manchester United star, according to a report by The Telegraph.

Marcus Rashford is one of the demanded players in this transfer window. The 27-year-old has been associated with Manchester United since 2005. He began his youth career with the Red Devils and went on to become a professional player after signing a long-term contract with the club.

At Manchester United, Marcus Rashford has made 60 appearances and scored 17 goals. He also won many international titles, including two FA Cups, two EFL titles and a Community Shield. It remains to be seen where the England striker will head to after leaving his boyhood club.

