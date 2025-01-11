Marcus Rashford linked with Barcelona move after Blaugrana enter race to sign Man United star

FC Barcelona are in race alongside AC Milan, Juventus, Paris Saint Germain, West Ham United and AS Monaco to secure the signature of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, whose departure has been approved club's manager Ruben Amorin. 

football Marcus Rashford linked with Barcelona move after Blaugrana enter race to sign Man United star hrd
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 1:45 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 1:45 PM IST

Manchester United star striker Marcrus Rashford is playing his final season with the Red Devils as the club is set to sell him in the upcoming transfer window this month. United manager Ruben Amorin has approved the departure of Rashford, ending his 20 years of association with the club. 

Manchester United and boss Amorin are looking to increase their revenue and fund the money into signing players in order to rebuild their squad for the ongoing as well as the next football season. With Rashford, the club have received bids from top European clubs who have expressed their interest to sign the England international. The likes of AC Milan, Juventus, Paris Saint Germain and West Ham United are taking interest in having Rashford on the board. 

However, Spanish giants Barcelona have become latest to enter the race in signing Marcus Rashford in the upcoming transfer window. The Catalans are looking to secure the services of Manchester United star on loan that they can potentially make it permanent, according to the report by Deco, sporting director of FC Barcelona, is currently assessing the feasibility of having Rashford’s signature. 

The main issue has been his salary, which has been stumbling blocks for most of the parties who are interested in signing Marcus Rashford. Given the struggling financial condition, Barcelona are looking to sell some of the memorabilia in order to get some funds in order to sign players, including Rashford in this transfer window. 

According to the report by Sport, Deco had recently held talks with representatives of Marcus Rashford, with FC Barcelona looking at an option of signing  the England striker on loan until the end of the ongoing season. Despite their financial condition that has restricted them from making any big moves, Blaugrana are willing to go all out in order to have Rashford on their board. 

In order to improve the financial condition, Barcelona are reportedly looking to sell some of their talented players, including Ronald Araujo, Eric García, and Ansu Fati in the transfer window. So, it would help them have some funds to sign Rashford. However, Barcelona are facing stiff competition from Ligue 1 club AS Monaco as they are making ‘realistic’ offers to secure the signature of Manchester United star, according to a report by The Telegraph. 

Also read: Mohamed Salah moving to Saudi Arabia? Al Hilal eyeing Liverpool star as replacement For Neymar Jr

Marcus Rashford is one of the demanded players in this transfer window. The 27-year-old has been associated with Manchester United since 2005. He began his youth career with the Red Devils and went on to become a professional player after signing a long-term contract with the club.

At Manchester United, Marcus Rashford has made 60 appearances and scored 17 goals. He also won many international titles, including two FA Cups, two EFL titles and a Community Shield. It remains to be seen where the England striker will head to after leaving his boyhood club. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IND vs ENG: No break for KL Rahul! Chief selector Agarkar asks India batter to be available for ODIs hrd

IND vs ENG: No break for KL Rahul! Chief selector Agarkar asks India batter to be available for ODIs

Amid divorce rumours with Dhanashree, Chahal asking girls phone number in old tweets goes viral hrd

Amid divorce rumours with Dhanashree, Chahal asking girls' phone number in old tweets goes viral

tennis Treated him like s**t Kyrgios supports Djokovic after poison claim slams Australian government hrd

'Treated him like s**t': Kyrgios supports Djokovic after 'poison' claim, slams Australian government

Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa sports minister wants team to boycott match vs Afghanistan; here's why hrd

Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa sports minister wants team to boycott match vs Afghanistan; here's why

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Who is Priyanka Ingle Know all about Indian womens team captain

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Who is Priyanka Ingle? Know all about Indian women's team captain

Recent Stories

Xiaomi Pad 7 vs OnePlus Pad 2: Which tablet is worth buying? Check DETAILED comparison gcw

Xiaomi Pad 7 vs OnePlus Pad 2: Which tablet is worth buying? Check DETAILED comparison

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania suffers heart attack, hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital RBA

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania suffers heart attack, hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani donates Rs. 1.5 crore to Kashi Vishwanath, Annapurna temples RBA

Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani donates Rs. 1.5 crore to Kashi Vishwanath, Annapurna temples

IND vs ENG: No break for KL Rahul! Chief selector Agarkar asks India batter to be available for ODIs hrd

IND vs ENG: No break for KL Rahul! Chief selector Agarkar asks India batter to be available for ODIs

Bigg Boss 18 Vivian Dsena wife makes racist remark against Chum Darang furious fans demand apology RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena’s wife makes racist remark against Chum Darang, furious fans demand apology

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon